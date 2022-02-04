Trend and levels - page 13
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but what, on the Australian dollar/American dollar pair, the resistance of 0.77423, will go for Tvh on the False Breakdown? If it floats today, APAC will pretty much use up all of it...
Bitcoin fell and went up, I think it was because many people cashed in 45.000 dollars, but the general trend is clear, the excitement did not fall, so it is up
Pound is on the sell at 1.3623 after the LP... The Audi is higher...0.7777, but in general, the feeling that everything will fall, that is, the dollar will go to the strengthening. It remains to wait for the place where to enter the game)))) no pictures today, no time...
But I think you will get the hang of it.
today everything is a bit weirdly nervous) pound to sell looking at 1.3623 after the LP... Audi is higher...0.7777, but overall the feeling is that everything will fall, i.e. the dollar will go for strengthening. It remains to wait for the place where to enter the game)))) no pictures today, no time...
But I think you'll see what's what.
Sure incomprehensible, general expectations after yesterday, with his fall only one, the South, and then bang and does not go, worse than that Cable and Audi flew just to the North, Cable hit two in the same place, but the Audi I can not understand, where 0.7777 (four sevens?).
where is it?
of course unclear, general expectations after yesterday, with it falling only one thing, South, and then bang and no go, worse than that Cable and Audi flew just to North, Cable hit the two in the same place, but on Audi I can't understand where the 0.7777(four sevens?) came from.
where is it?
well draw the bar))) and you will see))) a big white candle relative to which then were the LP( two bars and a simple)
Well, that's super if we can get to it, but it could also be from yours... but I'll wait higher.
High from 5.01.2020?
Hai from 5.01.2020?
Yes
Actually there's supposed to be some movement on Thursday. The Fed is all over the place...
So it's going to be this kind of mess tomorrow and Thursday afternoon... and then everything will be clearer. I guess so)
yeah
Actually, there's supposed to be some action on Thursday. The Fed's all over the place...
So it's going to be this kind of thing tomorrow and Thursday afternoon... and then everything will clear up. I guess.)
and they're impeaching trump a week before the end of the presidency
and impeachment of Trump a week before the end of the presidency
but what, on the Australian dollar/US dollar pair, the resistance of 0.77423, will go for Tvh on the False Breakdown? If it sails today, the APR will practically use up all of it.
Aleksey Stepanenkohas written an indicator, try it, maybe you will see how it can be used with profit. There are entry or exit points from the APR level of the previous day
Job description here
yeah
Actually, there's supposed to be some action on Thursday. The Fed's all over the place...
So it's going to be like this tomorrow and Thursday afternoon... and then everything will clear up. I guess so)
Geez, but then this level doesn't fit the general concept of level identification, because the next candlestick was both on High and Close above the previous High (from 5.01.2021). Confusion
And how will it affect forex?
I do not think so, it has been decided already, Trump is leaving despite all rigging, if he is just to hit him one last time he will not get relaxed.
I wrote an indicator, try it, maybe you will see what you can use it for. There are entry or exit points from the APR level of the previous day
Here is a description of how it works
When the price reaches this level, it will be visible immediately when it has time to go... If there is no indicator, when there are a lot of pairs, this moment will be missed. But no one can cancel drawing of levels using extrema. I.e. it sort of helps to react fast.
Geez, but then this level doesn't fit with the general concept of level identification, because the next candle was both High and Close above the previous High (from 5.01.2021). Confusion
I don't think so, it's already been decided, Trump said I was leaving despite the tampering, just to give him one last whack so he doesn't get too comfortable
I have read it, it's great, it visualizes the price's passing the daily APR (of course), i.e. when the price reaches the level9 of this indicator) it will be seen immediately, it's time to go... If there is no indicator, when there are a lot of pairs, this moment will be missed. But no one can cancel drawing of levels using extrema. I.e. it sort of helps to react fast.
Are you talking about the next high? Well, it is clear that we will look at it, but at the moment when we come to it ... now what. Of course we can wait for his retest, but something tells me that today will not work.