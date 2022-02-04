Trend and levels - page 15
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Ether, getting ready to spurt, wouldn't want to miss out, on the Breakdown
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Trend and Levels
Sergey Lazarenko, 2021.01.16 13:43
It is getting ready to spike, we would not want to miss it on the breakthrough
i got to sleep, the air was breaking through the nearest level
BitcoinCash, good, clear intraday level, on Breakdown, North
Bitcoin, price goes to retest 34770
Bitcoin, 34770, meeting
Bitcoin, 34770, meeting
Hello Captain Hindsight! Why are you rehashing what happened again?
great know-it-all, the thing is I'm not predicting anything, just marking key events in the trend, in this case price is consolidating inside the range, and what happens next is unclear, or maybe you know what happens next?
great know-it-all, the thing is I'm not predicting anything, just marking key events in the trend, in this case price is consolidating inside the range, and what happens next is unclear, or maybe you know what happens next?
So what's the point of telling everyone that it's raining? Everyone already knows.
let's not speak for everyone but start with you?
Did you know that it is at key levels where the main movement stops? This is the point where there is an opportunity to join the trend on the cheap(at minimal cost), or having predicted a reversal, to a reversal? That's why I publish such values. In the hope that someone will be interested. By the way, I saw there what you said about the definition of a trend - nonsense and rubbish. Do you deny that there is a trend?
Here's Bitcoin's price stopping in a downtrend
let's not speak for everyone but start with you?
Did you know that it is at key levels where the main movement stops? This is the point where there is an opportunity to join the trend on the cheap(at minimal cost), or having predicted a reversal, to a reversal? That's why I publish such values. In the hope that someone will be interested. By the way, I saw there what you said about the definition of a trend - nonsense and rubbish. Do you deny that there is a trend?
Bitcoin's price has stopped declining.