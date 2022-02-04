Trend and levels - page 14
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of course unclear, general expectations after yesterday, with it falling only one thing, South, and then bang and no go, worse than that Cable and Audi flew just to North, Cable hit the two in the same place, but on Audi I can't understand where the 0.7777(four sevens?) came from.
where is it?
oh what a big picture you have)) i will try to do the same
And on the pound, I was in a hurry again, I did not wait for the return under the level... so to say I got an extra entry.
Bitcoin fell a bit more and then went up, I think it was because a lot of people got their hands on $45,000 and cashed out, but the general trend is clear, the excitement hasn't subsided, so it's only going up
I don't understand what's going on... I don't really want to buy any more...
I don't think so, it's already been decided, Trump said -I'm leaving, despite the rigging, purely if it's just to hit him one last time to keep him on his toes
This could lead to mass unrest, the market is quick to react to this
What a big picture you have)) I will try to do the same.
And on the pound, I was in a hurry again, did not wait for the return under the level... so to say I got an extra entry.
Where did you put the screenshot? Look, tvh, where you had the stop loss... It simply should not be as a matter of fact, here is the essence: the 10 yesterday's candlestick with a long lower shadow, the level has broken through, but the mood is not completely southern, if Klose on D1 was near the Low, then yes, then the APR was not passed, so the price was not on the exit, in the middle trying to get in. Logic has to be maintained
Where did you put the screenshot? Look, tvh you had a stop loss on... It just should not be there in fact, here is the essence: 10 yesterday's candlestick with a long lower shadow, i.e. the level was broken through, but the mood is not completely southern, if Klose on D1 was near Low, then yes, then APR was not passed, so the price was not on the exit, you can say in the middle tried to get in. Logic has to be maintained.
It just shouldn't have been there. That's what I wrote...
he just wasn't supposed to be there. That's what I wrote...
The only reason you have a different
Natural gas finally shot up, after standing above the level for more than 6 hours, only b/w it looks like, so if there is a return after the Protrade, and the Impulse follows, there will be no mercy to any stop, no matter where you hide, they will find it everywhere (this is my guess)
Natural gas finally shot out, after standing above the level for more than 6 hours, only b/w, so if there is a return after the Pro-trade, and the Impulse follows, there will be no mercy to any stop, no matter where you hide, they will find it everywhere (that's my guess)
Hi Sergey!
for initial TVH, stop and take is there a picture?
Hi Sergei!
is there a picture of the initial tvh, stop and take?
I don't understand, what do you mean initial?
Bitcoin, over the weekend, intraday levels
From lower to Bounce, from upper to Breakout