Trend and levels - page 5
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Here's an example of sloping levels - visually see that the trend is confirmed by a certain slope - This slope is the same for all TFs of the currency instrument
Further - from the levels and we have to dance - creating the conditions for trading - Trading System ...
conventionally similar to approximately such basic conditions - minimartini - profit or flip...
only adapted to the slope of the levels and the corresponding shift of take and stops
There is no need to skew levels and you can make money that way. The slope of the levels does not change anything.
Bitcoin collapsed (figuratively speaking) the attempt to go up failed, so now we have to wait for the Bottom of the Fall to emerge
found the backbone of Bitcoin
Sergey, in my opinion, you should have turned down the offer from Aleksander, aka Nekoll.
Not often, he writes lately, let alone helps someone.
He has serious experience in this business.
Sergey, in my opinion, you should have turned down the offer from Aleksander, aka Nekoll.
Not often, he writes lately, let alone helps someone.
He has serious experience in this business.
The martingaleurs have very different tactics than those who trade on a short stop loss, so now we have a divergence of interests, what I say is not useful to him, and what he in turn advocates, I have nowhere to shove.
Bitcoin started falling yesterday, and though it noticed the intraday levels, it flew safely past them all and seems to have stopped at the mirror level of D1 34770, which happens so often.
In the morning all pairs went to continue the idea, that appeared on Friday, after the Nonfarms, at the market opening, so I slept in, now the European session has started, and what Europeans have in mind? We have to watch and wait.
Found the TVX on the cross, the idea is, False-break from the Mirror Level, in the continuation of the uptrend, the level as the end of the retracement.
The cross rate, Euro/Australian dollar, is in a Downtrend, if you look at the D1 timeframe, on Friday you can say there was momentum in the trend, the candle is long, black, and today it went straight from early morning as much as it did all day Friday, so LP.
The martingaleurs have completely different tactics than those who trade on a short stop-loss, so now we have different interests, what I say is of no use to him, and what he in turn promotes, I have nowhere to shove.
Sergei, how many people have you met in your life who can win binary games?
And not just win, and were able to explain why they win, show examples of several games that "academics" from theorists write on all the pillars that it is impossible to win.
So a man comes to you and asks: would you like to talk about it? And you tell him: no thanks my man, I am not interested, I'll do it myself ... :)))
Of course it is up to you, but I would like to think about it.
Sergey, how many people have you met in your life who can win binary games?
And not just to win, but also to be able to explain why they win, to show examples of several games about which "academics" from the theorist write on all the pillars that it is impossible to win.
So a man comes to you and asks: would you like to talk about it? And you tell him: "No thanks, honey, I'll do it myself ... :)))
It's up to you, but I'd like to think about it.
You do not think, you try to do, and then think about the fact. I have this question for myself first of all, if you want to trade with martin, can you put your house/flat at risk on such a trade? If you have spent enough time studying this question the answer is definitely no, so I personally have nothing to think about, I have already thought about it. Definitely not.
Don't think about it, try it out and then think about it afterwards. I have this question for myself first of all, if you want to trade with martin, can you put your house/flat at risk on such trading? If you have spent enough time studying this question the answer is definitely no, so I personally have nothing to think about, I have already thought about it. Definitely not.
Sorry to have bothered you, have a nice day.
Mikhalych in the forecasts, so immediately for those who are pissed, at the mention of Gerchik, I throw a sheet with the layout for the only reason, I personally understand (trying) to understand what idea Gerchik puts in the identification of levels and choice of direction.