Trend and levels - page 12
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We started for good health, but we still can't finish... Trouble
Trouble indeed ;)
Gold, D1, reversal candlestick, as predictor of a minimum morning spurt up, intraday, white candlestick approach, intrahour, Impulse breakdown candlestick, stop behind Low, market move supported the momentum, there is a possibility of b/w.
Natural gas, I think the D1 picture will only give an unambiguous answer from which level, and in which direction to buy, the spread is just a bit wild on gas, early morning still.
Please start putting text labels on the charts: level, price direction forecast ...
And the size of the picture - you don't need to make it two metres by one metre. The optimal size is 750*500.
Please start putting text labels on the charts: level, price direction forecast ...
And the size of the picture - you don't need to make it two metres by one metre. The optimal size is 750*500.
Natural gas, resistance level 2.771, this is the level of correctional pullback maximum of the Downtrend, which was once Yesterday's white candle 1) closed under the level (almost, with a small pullback), there is an attraction of prices to the level, 2) now on the structure of the candle, Close candle, which is long and white, under its High (also a small stretch), which is an indicator of 100% bullish mood, so that the breakdown level, buy, with a short stop (there as you can), take (assumed) the next level, from which in the past was a strong move, 2.994.
I do not like the size of screenshots, and I think others do the same, when the chart is cut off, reduced, truncated, it is difficult to understand the overall picture, which should include historical events (trends that were in the past), hence the maximum size.
As for the text labels, I try to show the level value, sometimes skipping it, the direction and all the comments I have to write in a text, it is not very convenient to print it on a chart because I may have too many screenshots.
I also try to avoid slippage in the price, sometimes I miss the direction and all the necessary comments, I write them in text and it is not very convenient to type them.
Natural gas, resistance level 2.771, this is the level of the maximum of the correctional pullback of the Downtrend, which was once... Yesterday's white candle 1) closed under the level (almost, with a small pullback), there is an attraction of prices to the level, 2) now according to the structure of the candle, Close candle, which is long and white, under its High (also with a small pullback), which is an indicator of 100% bullish sentiment, so that the breakdown of the level, buy, with a short stop (there as you can), take (assumed) the next level, from which in the past was a strong move, 2.994.
I do not like the size of screenshots, and I think others do the same, when the chart is cut off, reduced, truncated, it is difficult to understand the overall picture, which should include historical events (trends that were in the past), hence the maximum size.
As for the text labels, I try to show the level value, sometimes omitting it, the direction and all the comments I have to write in text, it is not very convenient to print it on a chart because I may have too many screenshots.
It rolled to b/y on Gold, it is still present on the stop and it is slightly above the level.
Huge screenshots are very damaging. Not everyone has a two metre by two metre monitor. You have to make two clicks to see your canvas and then you also have to yank the chart left and right up and down. Please reduce the size of your canvases.
Huge screenshots are very damaging. Not everyone has a two-metre-by-metre monitor. You have to make two clicks to see your canvas and then you have to yank the graph up and down. Please make your towels smaller.
OK
So what of it?
but what, on the Australian dollar/American dollar pair, the resistance of 0.77423, will go for Tvh on the False Breakdown? If it floats today, APAC will pretty much use up all of it...
Bitcoin fell a bit more and went up, I think it was because many people cashed in 45 000 USD, but the general trend is clear, the excitement did not subside, so it is upwards only
English Pound/Japanese Yen, ripped through the 141.252 level, but the shot was from afar, so few would have had time to react
Mihalych, in the forecasts, came out with explanations, like there's nothing on the handicap except Silver...