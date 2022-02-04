Trend and levels - page 3
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1. levels only exist on the stock market and are formed by a cluster of orders from the market cup.
2. There are no levels on the forex market, because the book does not exist (it is unavailable).
3. All drawn levels for Forex have no statistical confirmation - the "level" prices have no effect on the price and have no predictive capability.
You're confused, a level is a price value that the price cannot overcome for some time, right or wrong? If so, they are on the forex, if not, then give us a definition of the level, that it has shown a level on the fund, and did not show the level on the forex, this is 1.2 points, and the third, here is the level of Gold, 1955.6, what is not a level? already the third time the price broke away like scalded, what is the problem? Or is it a mirage?
Google it, it's all there.
I can't find anything, I'm getting into some strange sites.
Maybe someone can give me a link...
you are confusing, a level is a price value that the price cannot overcome for some time, right or wrong? If so, then they are on the forex, if not, then give the definition of level, that it showed a level on the fund, and did not show the level on the forex, this is 1.2 points, and the third, here is the level for Gold, 1955.6, what is not your level? already the third time the price flew away like scalded, what is the problem? Or is it a mirage? An accident?
No, it is not.
The level of 15000 is a level that gold prices can NEVER go over.
A level is the price of a cluster of stop orders or pending orders. This definition makes some sense - it explains breakouts, touches and bounces
If he was able to do something, he would start with the phrase: Hello! Here is my account that I have been trading for ... ... years. During this time I made .... percent.
I don't know how to do it, but I don't know how to do it personally, that's why the moniker when you trade manually will only show the smartness of the trader.
I can't find anything, I'm on some unauthorised site.
Maybe someone can give me a link...
I don't know, I don't deal with the subject, look for another specialist
Here is an example of sloping levels - visually see that a trend is confirmed by a certain slope - This slope is the same for all TFs of a currency instrument
No, it isn't.
The 15,000 level is a level that gold quotes can NEVER pass - is it a level?
A level is the price of a cluster of stop orders or pending orders. This definition makes some sense - it explains breakouts, touches and bounces
i misspelled it, a level is a price value that was reached at some point on the chart and has not been reached for some time, 1500000 has never been reached in the past, that is why it makes no sense to analyse it.
2) about the accumulation of stop orders, etc., they are actually everywhere, and not only at the level, I personally think more accurate, the other - the level - this value of the price where there was a change in mood when buying / selling, and which subsequently led to a significant event in the market, such as breaking (trend breakage), a confirmation of the trend (ReHigh, ReLow), etc.
so what about the gold chart and the definition of the level, which will show that there are no levels on the forex.
will there be such a definition? IMHO - it will not, but it may be.
Then - from the levels and we must dance - creating the conditions for trading - the Trading System...
conventionally similar to approximately such basic conditions - minimartini - profit or flip...
only adapted to the slope of levels and the corresponding shift of take and stops
Here is an example of sloping levels - visually you can see that the trend is confirmed by a certain slope - This slope is the same for all TFs of the currency instrument
of course, what else could it be? The slope angle will always be from 0 to 90, empirically it is seen that the most stable slope is 45% or something like that, so the question is: what to do with this phenomenon? How to join the trend? where is the tvh? stops... Tell me, is it possible that your option will be more meaningful than mine?
Then - from the levels and we must dance - creating the conditions for trading - the Trading System...
conventionally similar to approximately such basic conditions - minimartini - profit or flip...
only adapted to the slope of the levels and the corresponding shift of take and stops
don't you get it? Only at once, if what has a slope is not a level, but a line, so as not to create chaos,
Just explain in detail, with an example, so that the idea is clear