Trend and levels - page 8
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Absolutely right... There's not much point in just seeing a level and poking at it.
You need a prerequisite for further action. That is, an algorithm for action. If this... then I do this, if I see this on the chart, then I do that....
You can't explain it to a guy like that in a nutshell.
He'll have to be as willing as you or me to dig through a lot of information and draw his own conclusions, but I don't think he needs it.)
i don't use what i don't have, and in this case the levels
you're doing the right thing... keep it up...
then the question is... what is it? what do you use? in a nutshell if you can
you're doing the right thing... keep it up...
then the question is... what is it? what do you use? in a nutshell if you can
Demo account
no comment
Moved (or imagining?)
Silver, level 24.817, level, crooked and askew of course, but all, Impulse down was, pose at b/w, maybe lucky, or a little later luck, Tvh on Breakout
Moving (or imagining?).
Silver, level 24.817, level, crooked and askew of course, but all, Impulse was down, pose at b/w, maybe got lucky, or a bit later will get lucky, Tvh to Breakout
I'm afraid to touch them now)) maybe it will keep falling, but I would wait for a breakdown of the low of the paranormal bar. For me this point matters the most right now because we are down and not bad and stopped there for some reason on Friday...
I'm afraid to touch them now)) maybe it will keep falling, but I would wait for a breakdown of the low of the paranormal bar. For me this point is the most important right now, because we are down and not bad and stopped exactly there on Friday for some reason...
on yesterday's Low taken into account the level? Yes, I know, Silver is heavy in Insta, spread is very big, Gold is ok, more or less, but Silver has not very long moves and spread is the worst for me, I got loss in b/w, it was a failure, the second one, I also lost in b/w.
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I'll give you the level on the paranormal bar - more informative, I agree, I slept through it.
Did you take the level from yesterday's Low into account? Yes and right, Silver is hard in Insta, the spread is very big, Gold is ok, more or less, and Silver is not very long and the spread is a bummer, I was already taken to B/S, bad luck, the second one, the cross was also taken to B/S
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Not for me but the paranormal bar is more informative, I agree, I slept through it.
If you have not put a Buy position and left the stop, would you take it to the stop or maybe the deal went in your direction?
Is there a big spread on silver at Insta? 4 cents. Is that a lot?
Do you have any idea if you left a stop and did not put a Buy, would you be taken out by a stop or would the deal go in your direction or would the pair not go in your direction?
Is there a big spread on silver at Insta? 4 cents. Is that a lot?
See, when you go in intra-hours, M5, 15... If the price goes back after the impulse, not after a breakout, but an impulse, and if there was an impulse the market should support it, and if it does not support it, remember? That's why we should run away.
In Rannforex the spread of 1 cent is 4 times less, what is my potential in terms of intraday trading? In insta I am successful with silver only on global moves.
The tactic is either all or nothing, it is not suitable for this type of currency pairs, for example on the franc, entry after a long candle in the highs is good.
Euro/American dollar, approaching support at 1.29296, long candle, paranormal bar level, when will we enter? Immediately after the touch? or waiting? the intra-hour just flies down, no, I will enter from the level, the franc has already missed, the move on the euro is equal to the APR