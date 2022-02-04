Trend and levels - page 6
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Sorry to have bothered you, have a good day.
I'm sorry, if I didn't want to discuss something, I wouldn't have shown up on this forum. As for the martin, they have nothing to fall back on, the efficiency is negligible when you put a 100% risk on the deposit and what do you get? What is the risk/profit of a deal? You have 100-1%, i.e. you have to perform 100 trades without mistakes.
It seems to be very simple, easy to guess who would win... But sometimes there is a force majeure, which first takes away all your profit and then the deposit.
If you want to understand that martin is nothing, you have to look for ts that describe the market more or less logically, and you'll see right away, even if ts is trendy/not trendy, but periodically the direction abruptly changes, and if there is no stop, the market will take a position to the bottom, and if everything is related to martin, the deposit will go to zero.
Mikhalych in the forecast, so immediately for those who are pissed, at the mention of Gerchik, I throw the sheet with the layout for the only reason, I personally understand (trying) to understand what idea Gerchik puts in the identification of levels and choice of direction.
@Sergey Lazarenko
What you wrote, I call it intraday levels. If conventionally yesterday closed below the day before, then it's more logical, I will look at the continuation of the micro-trend. But I will not take yesterday's low. On the breakdown, as I understand, gives their AMG, and I will take the low of the day before yesterday...
What's the upside to my level. We need some sort of technical pullback to go further in the trend, even if it's so small. Right? So... When we go back to my low, we get it.
When we get it, and we test the low of the day before yesterday, we draw a mirror level. If we did it, then I would assume that we have almost 50% or more of the APR (it depends on what day yesterday was), which means that the probability that we will go further down in the trend increases. Plus, the range is larger, the stop is shorter.
That is why I do not use yesterday's day for breaching, but the day before it for mirroring, and preferably after the LP...
And then, when it goes from the mirror, you may use the recommendation of AMG to go to the breakdown and fill it, so to say, if you want. But in the morning, I wouldn't just sell below 1.2190. May be it was wrong of course... You should just look through the history and see how many times this approach would give profit and how many times would it stop.
Again, do not forget. It gives what? THE DIRECTION.
And how to enter. You decide... what you trade. If it's a breakdown, then you sell without any hesitation. If it is a rebound, then you wait for the day's close and then you trade under the level. If a false-break of the trend, then again, the day closes lower, the PL and then goes down...
I hope you may understand the point of my confused statements.
Maybe, you may not have noticed such entries before, because you didn't understand them. And now I just do not have them, well, because the market does not give ... Well, how does not give. AUDI and Novozel last week. Purely such entries from intraday level on the continuation of the trend. Well, it may have coincided with a global one. The essence of entry does not change.
@Sergey Lazarenko
What you wrote me, I call it intraday levels. If conventionally yesterday closed below the day before yesterday, then the most logical thing today, I will look at the continuation of the micro-trend. But I will not take yesterday's low. On the breakdown, as I understand, gives their AMG, and I will take the low of the day before yesterday...
Let me clarify here's how, these are like microtrends, but they can also have different interpretations, it's one thing when they are inside another, wider trend and another thing when they are outside its boundaries, here look at it, I marked impulses/corrections of a wider/bigger trend, and it was broken? So? and now price has broken out of the pull of the uptrend, and we can already use these very Intraday trends? What do we have if we look at the technique? The price is trying to form a new movement direction, the South direction, and the Low of the previous day is an extremum of a new trend from which we may enter in the Breakdown, therefore there will be no resistance to the kinetic (or potential?) movement... The further on, the clearer Gerczyk becomes. That is, he takes into account the smallest trend, which is regulated by close candles, he takes into account the bigger trend, let's say...
I got you, now all that's left is for you to understand me and Hertchik at the same time.
By the way, where were you going to fix the Bitcoin? Why did you miss the Mirror Level? Because it is the TVH on the Lp from it in the uptrend? I get a notification in the terminal of all posts in this thread, because I started the topic, so you do not have to mention me, I already know it@SVETLANA LOKSHINA
Let me get this straight, it's like a micro-trend, but they can also have different interpretations, it's one thing when they are inside another, wider trend, and another thing when they are outside its boundaries, look at it, I marked impulses/corrections of a wider/bigger trend, and it was broken? So? and now price has broken out of the pull of the uptrend, and we can already use these very Intraday trends? What do we have if we look at the technique? The price is trying to form a new movement direction, the South direction, and the Low of the previous day is an extremum of a new trend from which we may enter in the Breakdown, therefore there will be no resistance to the kinetic (or potential?) movement... The further on, the clearer Gerchik becomes. That is, he takes into account the smallest trend, which is regulated by close candles, he takes into account the bigger trend, let's say...
I got you, now all that's left is for you to understand me and Hertchik at the same time.
By the way, where were you going to fix Bitcoin? Why did you miss the Mirror Level? Because it is the TVH on the Lp from there in the uptrend? I get a notification in the terminal of all posts in this thread, because I started the thread, so you need not mention me, I get it anyway@SVETLANA LOKSHINA
Yes I understood everything what you and Gerchik mean)))) But I'll wait mine anyway)) I don't trade the breakdowns of))))) either on the local trend or on the global one.)
I closed the bitcoin. I missed the Bip because I cannot close the sales and buy right away. And in general there are some doubts about the further growth
And here is the next signal to open the euro/Australian dollar, buy from 1.5770, this is clearly a Low from the D1 of 6.01.2021, why buy? I think so, the fall was on a long candlestick, so if it is long, there should be a pullback, and the idea of this pullback is shown in the forecast buy from 5770, to understand what is there, we have to go inside the day, look what is there, during the day was a retest, which should be a strong move down if the trend is descending), but what does Gerchik see at the opening of Monday? It could not renew the recent low, so he gives a forecast about the continuation of the rally upwards, an excellent level, which was broken through earlier, from which we can join, 10% APR 13,0 pungents, after the breakdown passed 62, 1 to 4, not a bad forecast. This is how he reasoned
@Sergey Lazarenko
What you wrote me, I call it intraday levels.
Here is what you see on the Cable
level 1.35414(1.3540), 1) broke the micro-trend (pink arrow), after the level of the Low of the black big candle, and then the channel that did not let down, three touches, but Friday's candle - inverted black umbrella, with a long shadow that showed the reversal from resistance, I have seen in reviews, when he after such a candle gives a forecast of a breakdown, well Close candle almost above the level
@Sergey Lazarenko
here is what you see on the Cable
level 1.35414(1.3540), 1)broke the micro-trend(pink arrow), after the low of the black big candle, and then the channel that did not let down, three touches, but Friday's candle - reversed black Umbrella, with a long shadow that showed the reversal from resistance, I have seen in reviews, when he gives a forecast for the breakdown after such a candle, well Close candle almost above the level
It's good that you marked the previous bar and remembered that it was giving the breakoutsignal after such a bar...
It is nice when you memorize pictures and get used to identical situations.
I totally agree. I tried to buy on Friday. I got out of the longs on time. The closing was so close near the lower border of the channel with the tail up. But no matter how much I was waiting for breakdown, religion does not allow me to put a sell stop under the level))))
And here is the next signal to open the euro/Australian dollar, buy from 1.5770, this is clearly a Low from the D1 of 6.01.2021, why buy? I think so, the fall was on a long candlestick, so if it is long, there should be a pullback, and the idea of this pullback is done in the forecast buy from 5770, to understand what is there, we have to go inside the day, look what is there, during the day was a retest, which should be a strong move down if the trend is descending), but what does Gerchik see at the opening of Monday? It could not renew the recent low, so he gives a forecast about the continuation of the rally upwards, an excellent level, which was broken through earlier, from which we can join, 10% APR 13,0 pungents, after the breakdown passed 62, 1 to 4, not a bad forecast. Here's how he reasoned.
If you dig on the small timeframe, everything is logical, everything is beautiful... come back on impulse, stop is short, take is good...
I definitely wouldn't have entered it)))))
Probably not mature enough!
And on audi and Novosel...
I did not change the levels, they remained the same and I tried them long.
It was clear for the NZ showing that we would go down, we closed the week below the level. But there was no entry point today... so I am waiting.
If you dig on a small timeframe, then yes, everything is logical, everything is beautiful... Return on impulse, stop is short, take is normal...
I certainly would not have entered it))))
Probably not mature enough!
And on audi and Novosel...
I did not change the levels, they remained the same and I tried them long.
It was clear for the NZ showing that we would go down, we closed the week below the level. But there is no entry point today, so I have to wait.
man, not your levels, Gerczyk.
By the way, if the first time was the strongest, on what grounds did I enter the second time on Kiwi? Yes, on Audi too, the first time it went well, and the second time it went back, because these trades are trend, with the idea to go north, and after the first entry from the broken level, the price should not in theory make a comeback, and as you see, not far off the second entry, and everything goes against the logic of the trend. What do you think?
It is clear at once, the Kiwi is the mirror level 0.7210, and why 0.7728 Sell for Audi?
Gerchik has at least three degrees: an MBA, a general economics degree and a special economics degree. And he has to make his explanations as for the Papuans, a cave painting. Because the audience is what it is.
A strong level has to be confirmed in related markets. Only then is it worth paying attention to