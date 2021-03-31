How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000.
No real trade.This was my second attempt. With the first one I increased my account by 20 times, I could not do more. I tested the system in a strategy tester before I started this venture, but it worked out easily. But it is more difficult with real money. Here is the account monitoring of my first attempt. The problem is psychological. I have never tried it before, but I have never tried it before. After all, at risks of 100-500% of the deposit, enough a couple of seconds and 20-25 points of movement against the deal that would nullify the account.Opened a deal with 100-500% risk of deposit spread immediately reduced the deposit by 10%. The rate went just 10-15 points against the deal and already you have a drawdown of 50% of your initial deposit. You sit and analyse the probabilities. And decide what to do, exit or it's OK to keep the trade.
With this MM there is no margin for error, but as we know from practice everyone sooner or later makes mistakes ....))
Sergii Krutyi:You're right, not only there is no right to make a mistake with such risks, but there is not even an extra second to make a decision when the course goes against you.
With this MM there is no margin for error, but as we know from practice all sooner or later make mistakes ....))
Nikolai Semko:Thanks for the table, I already understood myself that it's unlikely that I will be able to keep it up for a year without losing it once. A year is not 4 months. And you can make a mistake at any time. Next time I reduce risks several times. The final result will not be much affected. It will be more comfortable and safer to trade. Besides, reserve of movement before loss will increase from 20-30 pips to 50-70 pips.
You have a 5.63% chance of increasing your deposit by a factor of 100 if your trading performance is such that the average probability of doubling your deposit without total loss is 75%.
How to increase your score by a factor of 1,000. I managed to get almost halfway to this goal. I managed to increase my account by 28 times in four months. It remains to increase the account by another 35 times and the goal would have been achieved. After all, it is so tempting, you opened the account for $10 and after a year you have $10000. Here is my report
Gross Profit: 423.21 Gross Loss: 151.95 Total Net Profit: 271.26
Profit Factor: 2.79 Expected Payoff: 0.95
Absolute Drawdown: 1.34 Maximal Drawdown: 32.46 (24.79%) Relative Drawdown: 55.11% (10.63)
Total Trades: 285 Short Positions (won %): 137 (73.72%) Long Positions (won %): 148 (66.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 200 (70.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 85 (29.82%)
Largest profit trade: 13.00 loss trade: -15.80
Average profit trade: 2.12 loss trade: -1.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (63.18) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-10.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 63.18 (18) consecutive loss (count): -31.50 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2