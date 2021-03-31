How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 11
No robot will trade better than a human, it is an illusion.
A robot ALWAYS trades better than a human.
It depends on the person and the robot. But if that person is the best trader and he writes a robot based on his experience, then his robot has every chance of surpassing its creator, because his brain works faster, his reaction is higher, he knows no fatigue, no need for sleep, is not subject to stress, mood swings, fears, greed, etc.
Nikolai, what do you mean by intuition? Classically, it's an irrational concept.
I do not agree about AI, the current advances in AI development are still very far from human intelligence. Humans can learn from a few examples, hypothesis building, introspection and reasoning. AI learn from thousands of examples, can only test hypotheses, self-analysis and reasoning are still far away. That leaves only an advantage in physical endurance, discipline and speed, which is negated if the trade is not super fast.
I'm convinced that all the best traders are not guided by formalized rigid systems, but by a flexible system of rules, which constantly changes for every situation and uses all the experience, knowledge and skills. Therefore, only thatpart of the trader's knowledge that can be formalized with modern methods can be put into an automatic system.
Oh, it's a long talk... More of a philosophical one.
A few years ago I would have agreed with you 100%. Now I think differently. But there are plenty of caveats and clarifications of terminology to speak the same language.
Our rational mind will always find a rational explanation for any "truly" irrational event.
Our irrational mind will always find an irrational explanation for any 'truly' rational event.
and drains better too (faster, more efficiently)
I think it was mentioned above about a proven Expert Advisor. Yes, there may be unforeseen drawdowns, but if the deposit is calculated for a jump, then even they are easy to pass.
My hope is that the market will work better in a regulated and checked system than in a regulated one. Sometimes I have noticed that I have entered the system normally, but if I had not used handles, the drawdown would have been lower and the profit would have been larger. So lately I have been a spectator from the outside...
It's very simple.
Robots have not replaced drivers or surgeons. And traders are unlikely to be replaced.
In China, computers already rule the bus routes. The driver is only present, but more as an attendant.
Yeah, and 99% of the trading volume is through the internet, so the internet trades the best)
Right, even if I trade manually, the trades are executed through a robot. I just press the button, and it frees me from other routine operations: calculating the lot, TP and SL, trawling the SL, closing the position, displaying the information needed for trading on the chart. So what? Does my manual trading robot belong to the 90%? Or is it only a full automatic trading robot belonging to the 90% ?
Exactly right ! Full automatons. They are mainly HFT robots. It's by the frequency of trading that we judge whether it's a human or a robot.
The same is true for the trading robots, but the trading is purely manual, which is a complete foolishness.
On the other hand, trading by intuition is purely manual trading, but trading strictly by signals manually is complete nonsense. You can write a robot and let it follow the algorithms.