Let me tell you a terrible secret: to increase your deposit by 1,000 times, it is enough to double it 10 times.
Well, 1-2% a day is a nightmare if you capitalise.
Who would have thought it!
it's not that cool in order to increase it 1,000 times100% every month relative to the previous equity 10 times - really tough
it's not that cool for the purpose of increasing by a factor of 1,000100% every month relative to the previous equity 10 times a month is a real bummer
It really isn't all that complicated.
Here is a picture from Excel which shows that with a series of only 40 trades you can achieve 1,100 times. At that, even at 20% loss. It is important to follow the rules. Or develop a rule-following in yourself. The risk is 5%. The success rate of 25%. In fact, it is better to hold longer. Of course, you need to have an adequate strategy. Three pairs, no more than 2 trades. And go ahead.
At this rate even a quarter to the plus gives about 800 times.
As for me (because after such a post some stones will start flying at me :))), my results are more modest. My maximum was 600% on real money per day. Sometimes I lost 100-200% of my real money. Sometimes I am losing. I should pay attention to the medium term.
Have you ever thought of withdrawing money periodically? You may withdraw money from the account, but do not tell anyone about it - it is a secret that brokerage companies carefully conceal.
The goal beckons me. Of course it is possible to reduce the working lot by 10 times and trade in peace and increase it by 1000 times in 10 years. But I want to do it in a year. Moreover, it is realistic not only in theory and calculations.
I do not know how it is possible to do it in a year or what is in a year. I know that they increased 500 times in a couple of weeks, or 200 times in a month. But without theory it would be difficult to do, even with a small lot. I'm afraid it doesn't start with reasoning, but with theory and calculation.
Well, this is the reason of statistics that only 1% of traders are earning - the rest do not withdraw their profit from their accounts and, eventually, sooner or later they lose everything - both their investment and what they accumulated...
Frankly, there are two things. The first is fear. The second is greed. The first is fear of losing everything. The second, even more difficult, is greed. Then that goes away too. :)
Here is a picture from Excel, which shows that with a series of only 40 trades you can achieve 1100 times.
Can you tell me where to download such a table?)