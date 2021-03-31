How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 17
I did not accept the loss and did not stop trading until the next day. I tried to win back on emotions. Or rather, I accepted the loss, but tried to win it back. You can see everything on the monitor. Look at it.
There's no transaction history, so it's not clear.
Were there any shares? Was it a grid trade or a single trade?
I traded a couple of weeks ago out of boredom. Got something like 70 times the deposit. Then I got confused and lost it. Manual trading 100%.
There is a clear understanding of entry and exit at stop or profit. The rest of the time I just stay out of the market and sit and wait for the signal. Once in a while I look into the terminal for a couple of seconds.
Impressive result. If only I had a risk manager next to me I would have made 1000.
The answer is simple. The answer is simple. When you overclock, you trade at excessive risks. You made a mistake and nothing bad happened. So the account is reduced by 1-2%. Or even 5%. It's a shame, but not critical. Or you can survive over a mistake and close your account with minimal or zero losses. With inflated risks, it's not like that. And it is very difficult to resist mistakes when making hundreds of trades.
They are tiredness and the influence of emotions + greed, the desire to win back the drawdown.
When it worked, and you came out of a bad situation with a profit, you forget about it.
Then, if you lose, you know for sure it's not discipline but your trading system that's to blame.
Yes, I've broken the system. Yes, to be honest, more than once. We're traders, not robots. I've done it, I've done it, but I've essentially followed what I figured out. That's why I haven't lost money in a day or two. I`ve tried to trade risks like these and then we`ll discuss your trading and everything will become clear to you.