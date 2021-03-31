How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 6
How to increase your score by a factor of 1,000. I managed to get almost halfway to this goal. I managed to increase my account by 28 times in four months. It remains to increase the account by another 35 times and the goal would have been achieved. After all, it is so tempting, you opened the account for $10 and after a year you have $10000. Here is my report
I am not a statistician, but I will try to suggest this MM variant. If the balance increases (in this case we are talking about X (times)), then decrease the risks (working lot). Or another way, the longer the account is not lost the less risk in further trades. It is very similar to the acceleration of the deposit, with the subsequent transition to a more conservative trading mode.
1000 times is 10 trades x2, in a year I think you can find 10 opportunities when you are sure and find an entry so that the stop is slightly less than the take.
Or 234 trades, each time earning an average of 3% of the deposit. The second way, in my opinion, is less risky.
Well, it's a matter of opinion. In your case you need also 100% of profitable trades. Each losing trade, let it be 1-2%, will increase the required number of trades with increasing increment.
10 trades are more likely to be 100% profitable than 234, think about it. This is of course if x1000 is the target, and not just a stable trade :)
Sure.
You had all the percentages done before the monitored. the service greyed them out.
Then the surviving account is added to signals. It's described in detail here.
It's a matter of opinion. In your case you also need 100% profitable trades. Each losing trade, even if it's 1-2%, will increase the required number of trades with increasing increment.
The probability of completing a trade in profit is most dependent on the TP/SL ratio.
But in no case this probability can be = 1.0 even with 100% certainty.
The probability of completing a trade in profit is most dependent on the TP/SL ratio.
It still depends most of all on the "correctness" of the entry.
I wasn't talking about a 1.0 probability. I was talking about comparing the probability of performinga series of plus trades of 10 trades and 234 trades.
The probability of 10 trades is obviously higher in all scenarios, and even more so when the entry strategies are equal.
Don't you see how these tricks are done? open a couple hundred cent accounts and deposit a dollar on each one (in the Signals service, it will be displayed as $100).
The service is free now, so it makes no sense if you don't cheat with your brokerage company.
Cents are now free, so there's no point unless you cheat with a DC.
There are many brokers who have cent accounts on the same server as dollar accounts.
In the signals service these accounts are displayed as dollar accounts.
Well I say cheat) they fix that too.