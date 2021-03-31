How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 25

Shoker:

Well, this is the reason of statistics that only 1% of traders are earning - the rest do not withdraw profit from their accounts and, eventually, sooner or later lose everything - both their investment and what they have made...

Oh, it's not the 1% or the traders

It's about not managing the fundamentals of MM.

1% risk per trade and that's it

Try to lose?

then you'll tell me how it was)))

 
Buy slow sell fast :)
 
I agree that it's impossible to withdraw, and the only pity is that you cannot make any profit. They don't have much or very little and for a long time. And traders, like all people, want a lot at once.

 
MrBobr1:

I agree that it's almost impossible to lose, but it's a shame to make money too. Or very little and for a long time. And traders, like all people, want a lot at once.

It is important to hold on as long as possible. You should enter as rarely as possible and keep it as long as possible.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Can you tell me where to download such a spreadsheet?)

I'll send it to you.

 
My accounts were all losing. That's right, it's sad. But I withdrew more than I deposited, and once at a rate that... - Not many people remember a quid at 100 in this century.

 

1,000 times... yeah... here's 1000% relatively easy to do... even in a few days...


but 1,000 times is 100,000%.... it's hard to do... in my memory only 1 person could do it...

he's even increased by a factor of 1,000


no way, he even had a 3,000x increase in his deposit


 
like only on the monkey got his deposit up like that?

 
yeah. a simple martini - purely based on levels - waiting for a line to break through - building a grid of minimartini orders - to another level... and that's how it got there...

 
Aleksander:

yes. a simple martini - purely by levels - waiting for a line to be broken - lined up a grid of minimum orders - to another level... and that's how it got there...

Well, lucky is lucky.

sorry i didn't get 10 kopecks in the beginning )

