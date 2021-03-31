How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 25
Well, this is the reason of statistics that only 1% of traders are earning - the rest do not withdraw profit from their accounts and, eventually, sooner or later lose everything - both their investment and what they have made...
Oh, it's not the 1% or the traders
It's about not managing the fundamentals of MM.
1% risk per trade and that's it
Try to lose?
then you'll tell me how it was)))
I agree that it's impossible to withdraw, and the only pity is that you cannot make any profit. They don't have much or very little and for a long time. And traders, like all people, want a lot at once.
I agree that it's almost impossible to lose, but it's a shame to make money too. Or very little and for a long time. And traders, like all people, want a lot at once.
It is important to hold on as long as possible. You should enter as rarely as possible and keep it as long as possible.
Can you tell me where to download such a spreadsheet?)
I'll send it to you.
My accounts were all losing. That's right, it's sad. But I withdrew more than I deposited, and once at a rate that... - Not many people remember a quid at 100 in this century.
1,000 times... yeah... here's 1000% relatively easy to do... even in a few days...
but 1,000 times is 100,000%.... it's hard to do... in my memory only 1 person could do it...
he's even increased by a factor of 1,000
no way, he even had a 3,000x increase in his deposit
like only on the monkey got his deposit up like that?
yeah. a simple martini - purely based on levels - waiting for a line to break through - building a grid of minimartini orders - to another level... and that's how it got there...
Well, lucky is lucky.
sorry i didn't get 10 kopecks in the beginning )