How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The same is true for the trading robots, but the trading is purely manual, which is a complete foolishness.
On the other hand, trading by intuition is purely manual trading, but trading strictly by signals manually is complete nonsense. You can write a robot and let it follow algorithms.
I don't know about signals, but I've been following and analyzing PAMMs for some time. Full profitable automatons do not live very long there. And the most stable steady stats are with manual or semi-automatic ones.
And even among the profitable and long-lived, read successful, nets / monkeys survive those where the manager constantly monitors them, when you can turn them on and when to turn them off.
So you can be right for a certain period of time. If you're right now, in a minute you may not be.
I'll give you some more material on the subject.
https://charts.mql5.com/23/779/eurusd-h1-fxopen-investments-inc.png
I'll give you some more material on the subject.
https://charts.mql5.com/23/779/eurusd-h1-fxopen-investments-inc.png
I think you gentlemen will easily notice that the game was played with a leverage of 1/500. And to increase the balance by 1000 times I will have to struggle for three weeks. I do not know how big a lot I will be allowed to use. After all, if you look carefully, it is obvious that the next order should be 28.6 (it is 2/1000 of balance). When you will accuse me of lying I will of course make a forecast with the time of publication first, and then the result. But I will still be accused of falsification.
No one will accuse you of falsification, but try to show the results on this account in a month's time :)
I'll give you some more material on the subject.
https://charts.mql5.com/23/779/eurusd-h1-fxopen-investments-inc.png
Withdraw your profits before it's too late. And keep increasing your account by 1,000 times.
Withdraw the profit, while it is not too late. And continue to increase the account by 1000 times.
You can't buy anything with demo dollars.
I have been building my forecasting system for many years and this task seems to be in line with my potential. That's my opinion. I think I have the right to have an opinion on what a forum for traders should be like, for people who are intelligent and rational. And that's why I addressed to the moderators. See the link. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329860#comment_14481717
I can raise my balance by 1000x in a reasonable time, but I have my own problems too. And I need partners on terms of reciprocity. It would seem, what can be better than a free forum for finding suitable persons! But the harsh reality is, the lack of ability to filter out empty characters does not give a chance for success. As an option for people who are smart, write to me in person. I think that parrots need a wide audience and will not write in person.
I can raise the balance by 1000x in a reasonable amount of time, but I have my own problems too.
What are they?
Like what?
Your question makes perfect sense. But I ask for some clarification from you. Is it important for you that I list my problems right here or is there some other way? Through a private message for example? You may be surprised, but I am inclined to some privacy.
I'll give you some more material on the subject.
https://charts.mql5.com/23/779/eurusd-h1-fxopen-investments-inc.png
I think you gentlemen will easily notice that the game was played at 1/500 leverage and it would take me three weeks to increase the balance by 1000 times. I do not know how big a lot I will be allowed to use. After all, if you look carefully, it is obvious that the next order should be 28.6 (it is 2/1000 of the balance). When you will accuse me of lying I will of course make a forecast with the time of publication first, and then the result. But I will still be accused of falsification.
Show us the results. It's been a month already. It's interesting to see, because the goal is the same, to increase the account by 1000 times. I could not do it because of discipline.