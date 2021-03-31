How to increase your account by a factor of 1,000. - page 19
I do not. You should have said that it is a demo account. If you have a demo account, you have to give them a raise. Believe me...
If you open a trade with the whole deposit, without stoplosses or takeprofits, you have 2 options, either a loss or a profit. here's a picture of closed trades and commissions.
ok, now tell me how you guessed the whole roll 100500 times in a row
You want to know a secret, but you don't tell anyone? Do we have a deal?
There is only one important parameter in the market and it is not profit, yield, drawdown or whatever. This parameter is called STABILITY. Naturally, the stability of making profits and it does not matter what and at what rate. Everything else is in vain. Most people can only lose money steadily, but that is not our method...
Now that's a good question!
At least someone understood that you have to guess a lot of times in a row to get that kind of gain.
I don't want to tell you how to make a guess, not in this thread.
OK, do you want to earn a stable income for 20 years and for all time 100%, or do you want 100% for a day and no more trading?
Here the numbers are just for show. For example, I need a certain amount of money to give the rest to somebody, and I understand that it is for example 1000%. So, I'm more interested in making this 1000% in a week than in 50 years that I may live.
which one is it then? it's almost aptly named)
you need to confirm in the real market first, to protect yourself from making statements. all in good time.
ok, for now everyone back to the factory
But you won't make it, don't deceive yourself. The bigger the deposit, the greater the jitters before each trade.
It is indeed incredibly difficult. But it's not all about the nerves and the jitters. There's responsibility for the outcome. That's more than money. For example you lost the first day, but you didn't lose any money. Tomorrow you can deposit the money and start all over again. But if you have been trading for a month and you have reached some result and lost your money, it's not that simple. Now you need another month to get to the same result, and as a result you have lost two months and so on. Six months later you have lost twelve months, which is much more pressure than the loss of money.