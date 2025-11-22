Errors, bugs, questions - page 69
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Let's assume 3 positions of 5 lots each are open, and we close one of the positions with an opposite order of 5 lots. We end up with an overshoot...
The rule will not be violated, as I understand it, if there are open not 15, but Volume<=14 lots, with partial (or full) closing of one of the positions...
Without going into details - which three positions are we talking about? There can only be one position per symbol. We even added it everywhere in the help, for example, for PositionSelect:
Note
Only one position can be opened for each symbol at any one time and that is the result of one or more trades. Positions and active pending orders, which are also displayed in the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" panel, should not be confused with one another.
The total number of positions in a trading account may not exceed the total number of financial instruments.
Without going into detail, which three positions are we talking about? There can only be one position for each instrument, we have even added this in the help, e.g. for PositionSelect:
Three characters, three positions. (I did not drink alcohol, I did not smoke weed)
Many traders prefer not to specify SL and TP in orders, and if they have been placed they may need to close a position early.
Simple situation: Open Buy on EUR, GBP and JPY. Each position has 5 lots, for a total of 15 (this does not contradict the rule). SELL-Limit for EUR in 5 lots, we obtain overlimit and rule disqualification.
PS
Of course, market operations(Buy and Sell) may not be included here (if the rule is to control open positions + limiters), but they are market operations.
Three symbols, three positions (I didn't drink alcohol, I didn't smoke weed)
Many traders prefer not to specify SL and TP in orders, and if they have been placed they may need to close a position early.
Simple situation: Open Buy on EUR, GBP and JPY. Each position is 5 lots, for a total of 15 (not contradictory to the rule). We set SELL-Limit on EUR for 5 lots, and we get overlimit and exit (disqualification) according to the rule.
Do not confuse, see Account Info:
ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE
Identifier
Description
Property type
ACCOUNT_BALANCE
Account balance in the currency of deposit
double
ACCOUNT_CREDIT
Amount of credit issued in the currency of deposit
double
ACCOUNT_PROFIT
Current account profit in the currency of deposit
double
ACCOUNT_EQUITY
Value of equity in the account in the currency of deposit
double
ACCOUNT_LIMIT_VOLUME
Maximum allowed total volume of open positions and pending orders (regardless of direction) per one symbol
double
Don't get confused, see account information:
So the championship return will be 5.0. I apologise, I looked it up.
But still, as I understand it, if a pose is open for 5 lots, only the opposite market operation will not result in an overshoot?
PS
But as I'm not in the championship I think I'm not in danger of that. Although the correct handling of this restriction is wanting to understand...
Hello.
When usingCSymbolInfo class,I noticed the following.CSymbolInfo::StopLevel()methodis declared in documentation:
StopLevel
Gets minimal indent for orders in points
But when trying to access it from an instance of the
method is not visible:
There was a suspicion that . StopLevel() could be typed "manually", but even in this case the class doesn't recognise it:
Thank you very much if you can tell me what's wrong.
Hello.
When usingCSymbolInfo class,I noticed the following.CSymbolInfo::StopLevel()methodis declared in documentation:
StopLevel
Gets minimal indent for orders in points
But when trying to access it from an instance of the
method is not visible:
There was a suspicion that . StopLevel() could be typed "manually", but even in this case the class doesn't recognise it:
Thank you very much if you tell me what's wrong.
First, a puzzle question - If it's about method CSymbolInfo::StopsLevel() which result is int by definition, why does DoubleToString (because it works withDouble, not Int)?
Secondly - it's OK to see everything if the GLANDS are not cut out with an autogen (as in your case)...:)
So the championship return will be 5.0. I apologise, I missed it.
Hello.
When usingCSymbolInfo class,I noticed the following.CSymbolInfo::StopLevel()methodis declared in documentation:
StopLevel
Gets minimal indent for orders in points
but when trying to access it from the class instance
method is not visible:
I had a suspicion that . StopLevel() could be typed "manually" but even in this case the class doesn't recognize it:
Wrong, the championship will return 15, the demo should show 0 (no limit).
Thanks for the message, let's get it right. Currently this method is declared as StopsLevel().
It does not get into DoubleToString in both cases (supposedly incompatible types).
It's not even worth trying to figure out. Although if only with the purpose to teach DoubleToString to understand integers too, but tell me why do it (when there is IntegerToString())...