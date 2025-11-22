Errors, bugs, questions - page 75
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Oh, this mql5, I can't believe it... I look in the book, I see the fig)... tell me what's the problem?)
why do i end upseeing15 in the print (as well as in the calculations)? :) my head is spinning
maryan.dirtyn:
Why do I end up seeing the number15 in the printer (as well as in the calculations)? :) my head is spinning
Good day to you all.
Developers.
In my work, I use the information found in the properties of a file (the DROWN tab).
But the thing is that when you save the changes to the file, this information is lost. It is possible to make so that this did not occur?
This is our demo server broadcasting MQL5.com news instead of missing forex news (we have no right to distribute someone else's news for free).
Hmm. Does the crisis still rule the ball? I had rights during the crisis, and now I don`t have them for some reason. But never mind. In general, I completely agree: there is no way to get into the prize fund, so we can live without news.
And quotes, by the way, are not free, but so far they are... - even that is bread. And all this news is unnecessary. I've always thought that the FA lies more than it helps, and mostly serves the big speculators, market makers and political forces to manipulate the crowd. So - give TA forever! What else is there to be happy about?
Interesting:
In my work, I use the information found in the file's properties (the DETAIL tab).
But when I save changes to a file, this information is lost. Can we make it so that this does not happen?
While testing the Expert Advisor, I accidentally came across the Sleep() function in the tester which I think does not work correctly. The point is as follows:
I have figured it out. There is no error
If there were no ticks during the slip, the value returned by TimeCurrent (namely, the last known server time or the time of arrival of the last quote) does not change.
Try outputting TimeLocal, and you'll see that everything is fine
It's sorted. There is no error.
If there were no ticks during the slip, the value returned by TimeCurrent (namely, the last known server time or the arrival time of the last quote) is not changed.
Try outputting TimeLocal, and you'll see that everything is fine
In my opinion, TimeTradeServer can help.
This is where the output of the tester time in the log next to the message will help. This is what we are doing.