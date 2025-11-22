Errors, bugs, questions - page 76
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that'sInteresting
probably expressing the opinion of many....
that'sInteresting
I'll probably express the opinion of many....
For the final part of this post I certainly apologise (perhaps it was inappropriate. If so I will remove it).
If you have any more 'talking points' please drop me a line...
If the economic news is switched off on your side, can you forget about scripts based on FA algorithms? Not only you cannot put such an EA into the Championship, but you can't even simply test it on MQ demoservers.
Alpari broadcasts the news, perhaps other brokers as well.
The news calendar can be loaded from a file (at least I am considering such an implementation).
It's sorted. There is no error.
If there were no ticks during the slip, the value returned by TimeCurrent (namely, the last known server time, or the arrival time of the last quote) does not change.
Try to output TimeLocal, and you will see that everything is fine.
First, the local time, as well as the GMT time in the tester is simulated and equal to the server time. I checked this on purpose at the time.2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Disconnected
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 log file "E:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 5_2\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3001\logs\20100731.log" written
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 EURGBP,H1: 934838 ticks (500 bars) generated within 1451 ms (total bars in history 9480)
2010.07.31 05:41:32 GMT time: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Local time: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Server time: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Deinit
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 OnTester result 0
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Time GMT: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Local time: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Server time: 2010.07.29 23:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 OnTick
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 GMT: 2010.07.29 22:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Local time: 2010.07.29 22:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Server time: 2010.07.29 22:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 OnTick
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 GMT: 2010.07.29 21:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Local time: 2010.07.29 21:00:00
2010.07.31 05:41:32 Core 2 Server time: 2010.07.29 21:00:00
Second, this is observed in all cases where TimeCurrent at the time of the Sleep call is XX:00:00 and never if it is not 0.
So the tester never generates a tick after XX:00:00 for 10 seconds on any of the symbols ? In this case 4 instruments are used and positions are closed sequentially ( by the way also on tick arrival), but the time remains the same. Where is the logic ?
I can increase the delay to, for example, one minute. If tester will still get stuck at 0 during Sleep, then we will consider the bug proven ?
Although, I read somewhere in documentation, it seems, that during Sleep the ticks are not processed. but in all other cases, not equal to 0, the time is normally incriminated.
Description of the problem
After testing from the results tab I open a chart with trades.
Sequence of actions
Applying template to the chart.
Results -> Open chart -> Templates -> Puria
Result
I see a clear chart without deals
Expected result
I would like to see trades on the pattern.
Further information
If I manually place all the indices, everything is OK. If there are many indicators, how will the EA trade, then why should I set them manually each time after testing?
Do you have a possibility to insert a screenshot in a Service Desk message?
AM2:
Can't you put a screenshot in a servicedesk message?
Description of the problem
After testing from the results tab I open a chart with trades.
Sequence of actions
Applying template to the chart.
Results -> Open chart -> Templates -> Puria
Result
I see a blank chart without deals
Actually, the indicators used should be automatically displayed on the chart. If you do not have them, do the following:
Open a blank chart, attach the indicators you want to it and save it all in the 'tester.tpl' template.
Do some testing. There will be both indicators and trades on the chart.
Did I get it right that the values returned by ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED are generated on the server side?
I mean no action from trader's side (in terminal) can change this value...
PS
But ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT's unwillingness to change it is really strange...
What does "Auto-Trading" button in terminal menu and "Allow auto-trading" checkbox do then?
PPS
In old releases all seemed to be correct and everything worked, but in 299 I don't understand what's going on...
Did I get it right that the values returned by ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED are generated on the server side?
I mean no action from trader's side (in terminal) can change this value...
PS
But ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT's unwillingness to change it is really strange...
What does "Auto-Trading" button in terminal menu and "Allow auto-trading" checkbox do then?
PPS
In old releases all seemed to be correct and everything worked, but in 299 I don't understand what's going on...
I too am interested in a similar question. What should I do if I don't have enough money in my account to open a position?
1. Stop RoboForex from trading.
2. Prohibit opening of a position.
3 Remove the Expert Advisor from the chart.
You can solve point 3 using ExpertRemove. I solve point 2 this way: