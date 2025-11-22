Errors, bugs, questions - page 1635

New comment
 

The compiler seems to be "tavo"

void OnStart()
{  
  int i = 0; // Почему нет warning?: variable 'i' not used
}
 

I move the cursor to the output of the overloaded function, press ALT+G - a pop-up menu prompts me to select the overloaded option. But it is obvious from the source code, which variant is called. Why is it not immediately switched to it, when everything is so clear?

class A
{
public:
  static void f() {}
  
  static void f( int i ) {}
};

void OnStart()
{  
  A::f(0); // После нажатия ALT+G не происходит мгновенного перехода на static void f( int i )
}


 
fxsaber:

I move the cursor to the output of the overloaded function, press ALT+G - a pop-up menu prompts me to select the overloaded option. But it is obvious from the source code, which variant is called. Why is it not immediately switched to it, when everything is so clear?

+1. It's been annoying me too, especially if there's more than one congestion, I have to keep trying to find the right one in the list.
 

Compilation error

class A;
class A {
        static A a; //Error: 'A' - struct undefined
};
A A::a;
 

In SD it's been hanging for a month without a reply #1516225

Checked it on version 1375. VC++ does not compile this.

----------- from application --------

Terminal version and bit rate

1368 64-bit

Description of the problem

This code compiles without errors and warnings. Doesn't seem normal to me.

Same effect in MT4 988, left a separate request

void OnStart()
  {
    string s;
    s += + "123";
    s += - "123";
  }

**

 

Significant delay in the editor when typing (at the '.')

void f( double d = .1 )
 

Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(

This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!

2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal C:\Program Files\Alpari Limited MT5
2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal Microsoft Windows XP (x64 based PC) on Wine, IE 08.00, Intel Pentium 4 2.40GHz, RAM: 6131 / 7688 Mb, HDD: 33959 / 159136 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.08.13 12:38:48.955 Terminal Alpari Limited MT5 x64 build 1375 started (Alpari Limited)

I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.

OHLC on M1


 
kofesutra:

Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(

This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!

2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal C:\Program Files\Alpari Limited MT5
2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal Microsoft Windows XP (x64 based PC) on Wine, IE 08.00, Intel Pentium 4 2.40GHz, RAM: 6131 / 7688 Mb, HDD: 33959 / 159136 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.08.13 12:38:48.955 Terminal Alpari Limited MT5 x64 build 1375 started (Alpari Limited)

I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.

OHLC on M1


Are you sure you are using a weekly period in your code?

Please give me code snippets if you can, I'm curious to see...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Are you sure you're using a weekly period in your code???

Give me code snippets if you can, I'm curious to see...

The code doesn't explicitly specify a period, _Period is used.

And the weekly timeframe is set in the tester itself.

Here is the only piece of code where the period is used:

CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,vHigh);
         vH=vHigh[0];

But it doesn't really matter, does it? How can EA logic affect quotes in the tester?

And the weeks... I got curious, so I started to test it :)

 
kofesutra:

Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(

This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!

2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal C:\Program Files\Alpari Limited MT5
2016.08.13 12:38:48.956 Terminal Microsoft Windows XP (x64 based PC) on Wine, IE 08.00, Intel Pentium 4 2.40GHz, RAM: 6131 / 7688 Mb, HDD: 33959 / 159136 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.08.13 12:38:48.955 Terminal Alpari Limited MT5 x64 build 1375 started (Alpari Limited)

I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.

OHLC on M1


We will check it on Monday morning. At the moment, unfortunately, there is no one to investigate this problem.

1...162816291630163116321633163416351636163716381639164016411642...3193
New comment