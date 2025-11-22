Errors, bugs, questions - page 1635
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The compiler seems to be "tavo"
I move the cursor to the output of the overloaded function, press ALT+G - a pop-up menu prompts me to select the overloaded option. But it is obvious from the source code, which variant is called. Why is it not immediately switched to it, when everything is so clear?
I move the cursor to the output of the overloaded function, press ALT+G - a pop-up menu prompts me to select the overloaded option. But it is obvious from the source code, which variant is called. Why is it not immediately switched to it, when everything is so clear?
Compilation error
In SD it's been hanging for a month without a reply #1516225
Checked it on version 1375. VC++ does not compile this.
----------- from application --------
Terminal version and bit rate
1368 64-bit
Description of the problem
This code compiles without errors and warnings. Doesn't seem normal to me.
Same effect in MT4 988, left a separate request
**
Significant delay in the editor when typing (at the '.')
Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(
This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!
I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.
OHLC on M1
Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(
This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!
I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.
OHLC on M1
Are you sure you are using a weekly period in your code?
Please give me code snippets if you can, I'm curious to see...
Are you sure you're using a weekly period in your code???
Give me code snippets if you can, I'm curious to see...
The code doesn't explicitly specify a period, _Period is used.
And the weekly timeframe is set in the tester itself.
Here is the only piece of code where the period is used:
But it doesn't really matter, does it? How can EA logic affect quotes in the tester?
And the weeks... I got curious, so I started to test it :)
Mt5 tester's bug: OHLC does not match in the tester and in MT5 itself, moreover, High and Low are inside the Open/Close range :(
This candlestick, unfortunately, is not the only one. What to do? Advise how to write to the developers, guys!
I ran the tester again and saw a trick: High is redrawing O_o as the candle is forming. At some point it changes value to a lower one, falls into Open/Close range and then changes its value within that range.
OHLC on M1
We will check it on Monday morning. At the moment, unfortunately, there is no one to investigate this problem.