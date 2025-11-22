Errors, bugs, questions - page 66
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Now, the main inconvenience is that MQ only create USD accounts with 100 leverage anyway, and for example Alpari only with 500 leverage...
Our demo server already has multicurrency demo accounts with a wide range of leverage:
Re-install the terminal from the updated distribution:https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
Our demo server already has multicurrency demo accounts with a wide range of leverage:
Re-install the terminal from the updated distribution:https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
Weird, maybe I'm already completely out....
Server selection
Select account type
Choose leverage size
PS
This is on 294 release, not a week ago I set it up...
Strange, maybe I'm completely out of date....
Just download the distributive again - it has been updated.
The initial conditions for demo account registrations are set exactly in the distributive label and are not updated with updates.
Simply download the distribution again - it has been updated.
The initial conditions for demo account registrations are set exactly in the distributive label and are not updated with updates.
Can you tell me how to get 2 zigzag extrema? I'm doing this:
Lots of examples but can't figure it out yet.
Done!
Can you tell me how to get 2 zigzag extrema? I'm doing this:
Lots of examples but can't figure it out yet.