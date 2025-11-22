Errors, bugs, questions - page 71
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Run the installer with the /32 switch
Strange behaviour of the strategy tester...
In build 298, a strange behaviour of the strategy tester was found after canceling the testing process (I didn't notice it before).
The following should be done:
1. Open the strategy tester;
2. Select a trading Expert Advisor from the list;
set parameters for the Expert Advisor;
4. Set up strategy tester parameters (4H TF, trading instrument, for example EUR, testing period from 2000/01/01 until 2010/07/28, initial deposit $10,000);
5. Start testing by clicking "Start".
During testing (no blue bar yet), it seems we should still prepare for tests and synchronize the history, then cancel.
Result
The "Cancel" button becomes the "Start" button, testing stops. It would seem that all is well, but no - the parameters remain gray and it is not possible to edit them.
To the developers.
Since we're talking about the tester. Please, make it possible to upload results to Microsoft Office Excel 2003 (for a change).
to be honest - I'm fed up with 2007 with its crooked file formats....
Unfortunately, you can't export to Office 2003.
If the report is just for viewing, it is better to export it to HTML.
Unfortunately, you can't export to Office 2003.
If you just need the report for viewing, you'd better export it to HTML.
And just a list of trades is not possible to transfer, without graphics and all the extra crap?
It's a shame to rip out information from HTML afterwards. So far, 2003 is not a format... :(
What bad luck! When unzipping MT5, get a slap: It should be CPU with SSE2 support in order to install this application!
This is my reference to the developers, a quote from the registration page on the forum:
Only in this forum you can communicate directly with the developers of the system and ask them your questions. Your comments and suggestions are very important to us. We will answer all your questions and, if possible, we will try to implement your suggestions.
Question to the developers:
Is it possible to solve the problem of moving an Expert Advisor from MQL4 to MQL5 without buying a new computer?
What bad luck! When unzipping MT5, get a slap: It should be CPU with SSE2 support in order to install this application!
This is my reference to the developers, a quote from the registration page on the forum:
Only in this forum you can communicate directly with the developers of the system and ask them your questions. Your comments and suggestions are very important to us. We will answer all your questions and, if possible, we will try to implement your suggestions.
Question to the developers:
Is it possible to solve the problem of migration of EAs from MQL4 to MQL5 without buying a new computer?
Maybe you won't need a new computer, but you will need a new CPU...
PS
And the expert can be rewritten in any text editor (just saying)...
Question on MetaEditor 5.0.
Show/Open Toolbox works with Ctrl+T.
How can I set it to work like in 4 by Esc?
?
And if it cannot be configured, the wish to developers - to make it obligatory!
It does not get into DoubleToString in both cases (supposedly incompatible types).
It's not even worth trying to figure out. Although if only to teach the programmer to understand DoubleToString and integers, but tell me why he/she has to do it (when IntegerToString() is available)...
Yes, there is a mistake here too, DoubleToString was set by mistake. So the problem remains only in the documentation.
By the way, the documentation does not correspond to reality in the CAccountInfo class too concerning methods of accessing properties by identifier.
The InfoString() is defined as double InfoString(...) and at the same time
The return value is
true - if successful, false - if failed to retrieve property value.
This is hardly the way the type is specified. Most likely, the value is returned in two ways - via return and via parameter by reference. This is also confirmed by the fact that when used, the method returns string:
The same is true for double InfoInteger() which actually returns long instead of bool, and double InfoDouble() which is also written
true - if successful, false - if unsuccessful in retrieving value of the property.
Although again, as you can see in the picture, only one parameter is defined, so reference is out of the question....