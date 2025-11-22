Errors, bugs, questions - page 62

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Interesting:
Is it about controlling the availability of the pending orders on that pair, like (or what)?

Is that roughly how to control it?

// в этом цикле поочередно перебираем все установленные отложенные ордера
   for(i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
     {
      // выбираем каждый из ордеров, получаем его тикет
      ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
      // выбираем ордера только по "нашему" инструменту
      if(OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL)==Symbol())
        {
         // обслуживаем ордера Buy Stop
         if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
           {          
            ... 
           }
        }
     }



   if(dt.hour>=StartHour && dt.hour<EndHour)
     {
      if(bord==false && lev_h<atr_h[0])
        {
         request.price=NormalizeDouble(lev_h,_Digits);
         request.sl=NormalizeDouble(lev_l,_Digits);
         request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
         OrderSend(request,result);
        }
 
Can you tell me why there are so few tools in MT5? Is there any way to increase their number?
 
rim-9000:
Can you tell me why there are so few tools in MT5? Is it possible to increase their number in some way?
Why not, mt5 has about 50 of the most popular ones, I don't know about other brokers.
 

Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in modes of optimisation. here is an example

I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these figures are .... I don't understand the difference between test modes too... i would like to read

[Deleted]  
AM2:

Is this about how to control it?

In the check block, as far as I understand it, the order selection by Ticket is missing (or is it just me?)...

// в этом цикле поочередно перебираем все установленные отложенные ордера
   for(i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
     {
      // выбираем каждый из ордеров, получаем его тикет
      ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
      // выбираем ордера только по "нашему" инструменту
      if(OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL)==Symbol())
        {
         // обслуживаем ордера Buy Stop
         if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
           {          
            ... 
           }
        }
     }

I would organise the check as a function (standalone or included in the class), for example like this:

/Function IsOrderExists
bool IsOrderExists(string SymbolTitle="",ulong Ticket=0)
//Функция прверяет наличие отложенного ордера
{
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------//
//Work variables
int f;        //Counter "for"
bool Result;  //Returned result
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------//

Result = false;

//Check SymbolTitle
  if(SymbolTitle==""){SymbolTitle=_Symbol;}
//Searching 
  if(Ticket!=0)
  //Ticket ордера заранее известен, что облегчает нам задачу :)
  {
  //Производим поиск ордера по указанному Ticket-у
  Result = OrderSelect(Ticket);
  }
  else
  //Ищем ордер по символу, перебирая весь список ордеров
  {

    for(f=0;f<OrdersTotal();f++)
    //Производим последовательный перебор ордеров в списке
    {
    //Получаем Ticket ордера по его позиции в списке
    Ticket = OrderGetTicket(f);
    //Производим выбор ордера по указанному Ticket-у
      if(OrderSelect(Ticket))
      //Ордер существует и выбран. Проверим символ ордера (мало ли что)...
      {

        if(OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL)==SymbolTitle)
        //Ордер выставлен по интересующему нас символу
        {
        Result = true;
        break;
        }

      }

    }

  }
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------//
return(Result);
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------//
}
[Deleted]  
Prival:

Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in optimization modes. here is an example

I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these numbers are .... I don't understand how test modes differ ... i would like to read

I want to compare the results with those of the "Balance + min Drawdown" parameter, I believe it has something to do with the drawdown of the account balance.

As far as I understand, the drawdown of the balance will be returned for each run of the tester.

There are such figures in the MT4 report (for example):

Absolute Drawdown: 18 496.44 Maximal Drawdown: 53 958.04 (99.99%) Relative Drawdown: 99.99% (53 958.04)


PS

As I understand it returns either Absolute or Maximum drawdown per attempt including balance.

And the selection of test results is based on the lowest drawdown results of all runs.

 
Interesting:

...

As I understand it, either the Absolute or Maximum drawdown per attempt is returned, taking into account the balance.

And the selection of test results is based on the lowest drawdown results of all runs.

I can't see it, it's different, initial deposit is 5000, result is 459842.36. I couldn't find any info about it...
 
Prival:
No, it's something else, initial deposit is 5000, but the result is 459842.36. I can't find any help for this...

Help in the Terminal.

Tester / Tester handling / Optimization of Expert Advisors / Types of optimization

  • Maximum balance - this is the maximum value of the balance that is optimized;
  • Balance + Maximum Profitability - this is the maximum value of the product of balance and profitability;
  • Balance +maximum expected payoff - balance is the product of the balance by the expected payoff;
  • Balance + minimum drawdown - drawdown level (100% - Drawdown)*Balance is taken into account besides the balance value;
  • Balance + maximum recovery factor - the value is the product of balance by the recovery factor;
  • Balance+ maximum Sharpe ratio - the index is the product of balance by the Sharpe ratio;
  • Maximum custom parameter - when selecting this parameter, the value of OnTester() in the Expert Advisor will be considered as the optimization criterion. This parameter allows the user to use any custom value for the optimization.

 
Prival:

Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in the optimisation modes. here is an example

I chose a balance + some minimum, got the results, but I do not understand what these figures are ..... I also don't understand the difference between test modes... i wish i could read it.

You often reproach us unfoundedly, if only you were as critical of yourself.


 
Prival:

Please advise where you can read more about the tester and the optimisation modes. here is an example

I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these numbers are .... I don't understand how test modes differ ... i would like to read

If you want to know the difference between these modes, I should read them. There is a detailed description somewhere in the tester's help.

PS Sorry, I'm a slow typist, Rosh already replied with all the links.

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