Errors, bugs, questions - page 62
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Is it about controlling the availability of the pending orders on that pair, like (or what)?
Is that roughly how to control it?
Can you tell me why there are so few tools in MT5? Is it possible to increase their number in some way?
Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in modes of optimisation. here is an example
I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these figures are .... I don't understand the difference between test modes too... i would like to read
Is this about how to control it?
In the check block, as far as I understand it, the order selection by Ticket is missing (or is it just me?)...
I would organise the check as a function (standalone or included in the class), for example like this:
Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in optimization modes. here is an example
I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these numbers are .... I don't understand how test modes differ ... i would like to read
I want to compare the results with those of the "Balance + min Drawdown" parameter, I believe it has something to do with the drawdown of the account balance.
As far as I understand, the drawdown of the balance will be returned for each run of the tester.
There are such figures in the MT4 report (for example):
PS
As I understand it returns either Absolute or Maximum drawdown per attempt including balance.
And the selection of test results is based on the lowest drawdown results of all runs.
...
As I understand it, either the Absolute or Maximum drawdown per attempt is returned, taking into account the balance.
And the selection of test results is based on the lowest drawdown results of all runs.
No, it's something else, initial deposit is 5000, but the result is 459842.36. I can't find any help for this...
Help in the Terminal.
Tester / Tester handling / Optimization of Expert Advisors / Types of optimization
Please advise where you can read about the tester, I am interested in the optimisation modes. here is an example
I chose a balance + some minimum, got the results, but I do not understand what these figures are ..... I also don't understand the difference between test modes... i wish i could read it.
You often reproach us unfoundedly, if only you were as critical of yourself.
Please advise where you can read more about the tester and the optimisation modes. here is an example
I chose balance + some minimum, got the results, but I don't understand what these numbers are .... I don't understand how test modes differ ... i would like to read
If you want to know the difference between these modes, I should read them. There is a detailed description somewhere in the tester's help.
PS Sorry, I'm a slow typist, Rosh already replied with all the links.