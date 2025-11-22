Errors, bugs, questions - page 73
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or no override is needed, or ask,bid by position symbol to request
The PositionGetSymbol function automatically selects a position for further work.
In fact, PositionGetSymbol provides sequential selection and PositionSelect provides direct selection
or you don't need to search for a position, or ask, bid by a position symbol
As it turned out, PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) is used without selection by PositionSelect. Which, in fact, is not good (as Slava reminded me)... :)
The PositionGetSymbol function automatically selects a position for further work.
In fact, PositionGetSymbol provides sequential selection and PositionSelect provides direct selection
Well, if using telepathy, then if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) you must put it instead of loop :)
It's better to check if LevelProfit-LevelWLoss is not less than SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).
And those doubles are compared incorrectly...
Otherwise should work)
ps: not sure, but for sl/tp modification, deviation>0 will not add anything good.
ObjectGetInteger() with identifier OBJPROP_TIME does not work correctly
To reproduce the error, create a "Rectangle" object named "1"
Run the script below to show the four anchor coordinates of our freshly created rectangle named "1"
We see that the price coordinates are defined correctly, but the time coordinates are not:
ObjectGetInteger() with identifier OBJPROP_TIME does not work correctly
To reproduce the error, create a "Rectangle" object named "1"
Run the script below to show the four anchor coordinates of our freshly created rectangle named "1"
We see that the price coordinates are defined correctly, but the time coordinates are not:
Feel the difference
ObjectGetInteger() with identifier OBJPROP_TIME does not work correctly
To reproduce the error, create a "Rectangle" object named "1"
Run the script below to show the four anchor coordinates of our freshly created rectangle named "1"
We see that the price coordinates are defined correctly, but the time coordinates are not:
Here's the script.
And here is the result.
Feel the difference
Thank you, I feel the difference.
You explicitly set the value type to datetime
and I used data conversion.
But doesn't that mean that the construct
doesn't work correctly?
Thank you, I feel the difference.
You explicitly set the value type to datetime
and I used data conversion.
But doesn't that mean that the construct
Isn't it working correctly?
Not that it's wrong. These actions are just unnecessary.
Look through the help for the StringToTime() function and you will understand why the result is incorrect.
Thank you, I feel the difference.
You explicitly set the value type to datetime
and I used data conversion.
But doesn't that mean that the construct
doesn't work correctly?
Not exactly. By converting IntegerToString you received a string of the "12345612345" type, while StringToTime should input a string formatted as "2010.07.29 08:10".
However, you have shown us our mistake. In your case, we should have returned the date 1970.01.01 00:00 and set last_error
Not exactly. By converting IntegerToString you received a string of the type "12345612345", while StringToTime should receive a string formatted as "2010.07.29 08:10".
However, you have shown us our mistake. In your case, we should have returned the date 1970.01.01 00:00 and set last_error