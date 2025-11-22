Errors, bugs, questions - page 228
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. I am planning on using the MT5 for technical analysis, i.e. real time data processing. I want it to be fast. I am not thinking about trading on this terminal, because the platform is new, but why not on demo? I have never known such a long time. I've never known such a long time. Your information is useful. I am attracted by the possibilities of MT5. You can easily access the Windows system time and calendar via API and set that the bar is not updated. It's certainly not a thing, but it's very important. Proper operation of the program involves entering various checks to ensure that the calculated data is correct, in the sense of not losing money all the more so. If the programmer did not consider something, but could - who is to blame?
I can't help but reply, even though I have no desire to post on this forum:
I was also planning to use MT5 for technical analysis, tired to wander between my programs on Delphi and MT4 codes - started to rewrite everything on MT5, and there have come not just difficulties, but real problems: limited OOP (can be overcome), the inability to create their non-standard TF (could not overcome that it was convenient for me), the inability to download their historical data (I hoped that the developers will fulfill their promise and disclose the data format .hcc-files - have not seen this information), the quality support only for metaquotes server and the lack of support from brokerage companies (not convenient, because you have to trade on other servers - often non-synchronous servers internal time - different candle shadows create problems for Expert Advisors), just absurd updates of new builds - working code sections stop working, etc. etc.
Well, if there is no one to blame, I already feel guilty that I have spent half a year on MT4/MT5 platform instead of studying the same nines, tradestation and so on.
MT5 is a great advantage - strong compiler, event-driven Windows model, it allows you to create codes not inferior to the level of C++ and Pascal/Delphi
I agree with you right away, if someone needs it - yes, I want a lot from free platforms, and I don't separate flies and cutlets at all)))
again not you, not your company and they did it all....
It's amazing how often people turn off their critical perception of reality.
But if you dig deeper, there is only one reason - to complain about who is closer and where, rather than who is at fault and who is responsible.
Once again, we all make sure that a huge layer of tasks in the client as well as on the server are automatically solved. But if an admin imports the wrong quotes with his own hands, then we can't take his story and replace it with another.
Describe the problem clearly on the forum of the particular broker or write to their tech support.
It's amazing how often people turn off their critical perception of reality.
OK, I agree with you - it's not your fault, it's all inept representatives of the DC, it doesn't make me feel better - because so far I have lost confidence in the platform in general, on MT5 there is no quality support from the DC, and on MT4 there is no Russian forum, where they would not shout in every post cheating DC, everything does not work because the DC made it so, and metaquotes help them
That's the reality.
Maybe I do not perceive reality well? I agree - my opinion to you is just a whining of another user or programmer, do not respond to my post, I do not ask or demand
These are two different documents and they have two different purposes.
You need a specification to explicitly describe all the language's constructs point by point. For example, a spec for C#. Actually, I'd take the spec in C++ as an example, it's more rigorous and unambiguous, but I can't find the reference on the fly.The Specification is needed so that I could open it and tell the developer that 1.3.5 says one thing and the compiler generates another. Is there such a thing? There's no such thing, there's the Handbook... of the MQL5 galaxy traveler
By the way, it's not a bad guide, in some places it's written very well, but it's not a specification.
OK, no offence, I hated writing software documentation myself, and often had to, and even in English. But you have to do the rush in time, it's probably still too early, you need to eliminate the bugs first. I'm judging by your forum about errors or else you will start yelling about my acrimony again.
I am going to finish this series of casts, because for beginners in programming, and those who have only MQL4 programming knowledge, it is unclear what the OOP is and why it is needed.
Oh dear, I ask about the Specification and they give me a link to the Handbook... Try to understand the difference between User Guide and Language Specification.
All information about the language is available in huge and expanding MQL5 documentation. In addition, the entire MQL5.community is built to help traders and developers.
No other programming language in the world offers such a wealth of documentation and information.
About spec: 99.99% of our visitors do not have enough knowledge to read a pure (for compilers) spec of the programming language. You made an excellent point about the general level of developers not wanting to know and write anything.
IgorM:
Is your company new to this market? You can't afford to do quality, and be responsible not only for the client side, but also for the server side ? i don't care as a user how it will look like - even physically pour quality history on 5.25" floppy disks . As for the questions to the broker - why? I have several times contacted the support service, I've probably been lucky with incompetent people who cannot help in technical matters - and in the MT5 part they answer - this trading platform is in testing mode and we cannot yet provide specific information about it.
1. About being responsible for the broker/dealer:
Imagine a situation where YOU (just YOU) come to a reputable Swiss bank and ask to be let into the main vault for an hour (without any witnesses), while holding several bags in your hands.
Or here's a second option - Ask to be allowed to access their software for a couple of days, physical access to the hardware.
We all know how it ends here.
2. The question should not be for the broker, but for you - why?
Why open a real account with the broker? Why to deposit your blood money to this broker?
3. Why do you want to open a real account with this broker?
Unfortunately, our support team in most cases is only superficially aware of the features of the newly introduced product (this applies not only to MT5). And they often answer with generalized phrases.
I have already had a few situations when the server configuration at Alpari showed some weirdness and inconsistencies, and everyone blamed it on MT5 at first. When we finally understood that it was a problem with server settings in Alpari.
IgorM:
Aren't you upset that even the famous Alpari removed the advertisement of your MT5 from the trading platform selection pages? And on mql4 forum people are raving about the ban on lots with the transition to MT5 and that MT4 is no longer supported even by the developers, imho - just your organizational difficulties and spoil the prestige of the platform - why release a trading platform full of bugs from both the DCs and the developers?
4. Whether to put or not to put advertisement is probably the business of brokerage companies. The fact remains the fact - Alpari has been working with MT5 for quite a long time and in my opinion it is quite successful in testing this platform.
Hence it shows that they are interested in it.
Everyone is doing exactly what they are supposed to do, while respecting their own interests. What do the grievances have to do with it?
5. The lack of locos has been announced in advance. And this is a global problem? There are brokers who decided to completely abandon MT4 and move to MT5?
6. As for "does not support" - What about the last two releases of MT4? Maybe there is a statement somewhere by MQ representatives that in 2 years everyone will have to switch to MT5 on a compulsory basis?
If memory serves me correctly Alpari is not going to part with MT4 (at least according to them "until the last client").
7. How raw the platform is and whether it is suitable for real trading is, it seems to me, a separate topic. And that's up to the broker and the trader to decide. Real accounts are already being opened, so at least there are those who found the platform established.
PS
And now in more detail, as an example.
Let's take this post
Why such a glitchy chart is generated?
On the attached screenshot you can see:
- m15 period
- Half of the screen is occupied by the daily candles, the other half by the hourly ones
I wonder how EAs will work on it.
this bug has been there since the birth of mt5 and it has not been fixed yet =(
And how do you like it. I am already talking about the fact that the topic has been discussed 30 times, I'll keep silent about MQ's reply to the problem.
I do not need to specify on which server (at which broker) the image appeared? Maybe MQ will "hint" to their customer support about the problem (if they're not aware of it) ... :)
Do we have to declare it as a "glitch" or a "bug"? majestic: Do I have to declare it as a "bug", a "bug" or a drawback in the trading platform?
Why are you confusing flies with cutlets?
Terminal errors are one thing.
Broker flaws are another thing.
If the broker has no history - what does MQ have to do with it?
I am talking to broker support recently. I asked: Why is there so little history, no more than 2 months even for majors? - (it's on MT4).
The reply is that we have more than 700 symbols and MT4 terminal cannot store more than 2 months of history. I said to them: "Hey, you, this is not MT's problem, this is the problem of your company that decided to limit the history for instruments. That's it, they started talking differently.
You are figuratively telling BMW that the car is not comfortable to drive in Razdolbaevo village and that you regularly chuck away a lot of cash to repair the suspension.
Maybe you should move to another village where the roads are better.
+1
I'd move it, the suspension is more important...
And how about this. I am already talking about the fact that the problem has been discussed 30 times, I will keep silent about the answer of MQ's representatives to this problem.
But on what server (at which broker) this image appeared do not need to specify? Maybe MQ will "hint" to their customer support about the problem (if they're not aware of it) ... :)
Do you have to declare it a "glitch" , "bug" and a shortcoming of the trading platform?
I stick to my opinion - it's a bug. Your Expert Advisor is working on an m15 timeframe, and suddenly it gets an hour or a daily candle ... is this normal?
As for the double-check, someone wrote... well, in mt4 it was enough to check the absence of candles... but how to determine programmatically that you have got a candle from another timeframe is a mystery to me.
You'll have to dig through 220 pages to find out if it was discussed or not? I doubt it...
I'm not going to write to the broker ... because I already know the answer: we do not have a minute quote... so enjoy the hourly and daily on m15 ... hahaha...
my other questions still haven't been answered... even from the "smart guys"
If you' re wrong, you have the impression that you took my posts as a kind of attack... nothing personal, as they say... i'm periodically (after n-twelve builds i crawl on mt5), because it's very interesting to look deep into the history on any timeframe... But I can't use it yet, unfortunately... I have no desire to wait for a few seconds for the line to change its mind... it will bounce and go where I put it )
I'm patiently waiting for new builds and hope that giving priority to trading robots, MQ will not forget about people )
MQ is like Windows... everyone says something bad but they still use it... because there is no worthy alternative... hello Linuxoids )
It is a pity that such talent is disappearing in you - you should get a job at the methaquotas, it would solve all your problems for sure, while Renat has been writing for half the night - "but it is still there":
I don't know whether MT5 has bugs or there are helpless admins and blondes in the server or users with ineptitude are trying to use MT5 - everything is not as it should be. What is interesting, Renat has explained the first two problems, and now you... "...and you come and explain the third problem on the fly.
I was reminded of the auto industry, the situation with MT5 is similar to AvtoVAZ - they invested a lot of money in the plant and make good cars, but there is one problem: these cars are bought by crooked idiots who break down in their hands but cannot drive.
SZS: My first car was domestic, I will not buy another one - I want to live
I still think it's a bug. You have an EA working on an m15 timeframe and suddenly it gets an hour or a day candle... is this normal?
As for the double-check, someone wrote... well, in mt4 it was enough to check the absence of candles... but how to determine programmatically that you have got a candle from another timeframe is a mystery to me.
You'll have to dig through 220 pages to find out if it was discussed or not? I doubt it...
I'm not going to write to the broker ... because I already know the answer: we do not have a minute quote... so enjoy the hourly and daily on m15 ... hahaha...
my other questions haven't been answered... not even from the "smart guys".
1. As for this situation.
When an EA "sees" one hour candles instead of 15 minute ones in the history, maybe it is not normal (but it is not a trading complex problem, and certainly not a developer's problem).
This is, as it was rightly noticed, a problem of brokerage companies (and we will not go into details why the brokerage company hasn't uploaded the high-quality history to the server).
And in my opinion, any EA should handle these situations in its code, and the programmer or the client of the code should decide what to do in this situation.
2. If there is a certain question and something is a mystery, you must ask it on this subject. It does not matter how logically or illogically the post is formulated.
We will figure it out as we go along. But as soon as you meet a difficulty so immediately shouting all over the net - "Bug!!!", "The developers are to blame!!!", "Lokov no software down the drain!!!" etc.
3. Not only will I, I've done it. And for a quick search there is a search engine, just remember to use it and know at least approximately what you're looking for.
3 - please point the finger at the discussion, what query is it in the search and how long did it take to find it? was pleasantly surprised by the post - too bad there are very few people like that... The "clever ones" are always trying to send in a search...
2 - repeat the questions or will you use the search engine? )
1 - mt4 had no such nonsense, it means that 5 has added to the mess... I was watching with my eyes and if I had just run the EA, i would have never known about the problem...
toall: Please understand that no one is looking for the guilty, it's just that as a trader or even a user of any other program, I want to run it and do what it was designed for, not to re-check the results of its work ...
Anyway, about the candles - forget it... I see no point in discussing it further...