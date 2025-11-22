Errors, bugs, questions - page 233
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What are the bugs?
The tester was working, now after the update there are not even Input parameters in the Expert. And they were...
Experts are not put on the chart.
What expert released such a stupid update?
What did he improve?
What did he check?
How did he turn in his work?
How was such work accepted?
How was this joint "work" released to the public?
Can you write to Service Desk and let them know all the necessary details?
Disabling autoscrolling in the tester log does not work.
Disabling auto-scrolling in the tester log does not work.
Need more details.
Perhaps the reason is that too many entries are displayed?
1. windows in MT crumble after debugger starts:
was.
After debugger start
became
2. When running the tester through the parameters with a drop-down list. The tester runs the list normally.
After the first run "Run Single Test" The view turns into numbers and the set values are knocked down:
3. Please make, as MT4, that it would be possible to disable the display of the chart at the test run, but piles a bunch of charts and then sit and close them, and by accident you can close the desired set up.
The possibility to set the rendering speed during testing and if you want check the option not to display the graph.
5. The very concept of debugger is a curve, without the possibility to run debug on history with displaying of testerable chart. So, I start debugging and wait for a tick, or, even better, on weekends it does not work at all on ticks. The only thing left to do is to change the Expert Advisor to work on the timer for the debug. And there is nothing to check without history - well, a tick has started, well, it has been initiated - no constructs that depend on price changes - i.e. nothing can be checked. The only thing left is to write alerts and run in the tester to check what it writes in the log. Well, this debugger is of no use then. You can at least look something in the chart window in MT4 using inform(). But here you are practically writing blindly.
3. Please make, as MT4, that it would be possible to disable the display of the chart at the test run, but piles a bunch of charts and then sit and close them, and by accident you can close the desired set up.
If you want it would be better to make it like in MT4, the possibility to set the rendering speed during testing and if you want check the box not to display the graph.
6. Thank you for the styler - very handy.
One request: it is very uncomfortable and unusual when the styler puts brackets like this:
it would be much nicer if the styler put the brackets like this:
It's hard to argue about what's right and what's wrong. I think it's a matter of habit and taste.
The best solution, in my opinion, would be to allow the user to choose how to arrange the brackets, i.e. add another parameter here somewhere:
6. Thank you for the styler - very handy.
One request: it is very uncomfortable and unusual when the styler arranges the brackets like this:It's hard to argue about what's right and what's wrong. I think it's a matter of habit and taste.
The most correct solution, in my opinion, would be to let the user choose how to arrange the brackets, i.e. add another parameter somewhere here:
Absolutely agree. This is why I don't use it in MT5, although it's very useful, I often have to format new code by hand to make it easier to dig around.
In modern IDEs there is a customisation of all this, apart from a ready-made set of several standard styles.
I don't doubt that MQ plans to implement it, too obvious a feature. It's just that there are many more important tasks at the moment.