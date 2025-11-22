Errors, bugs, questions - page 224
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A new build is coming with a number of fixes in the area of remote agents. We will change the frequency of polling for "dead" agents.
The manageability of agent lists will be improved, as mass use of remote resources is coming in the near future. At a minimum, we will add a "Group Agents" mode, so that agents from the same IP address will be collapsed into one.
Currently group operations on dedicated agents work + it is possible to enable/disable entire partitions:
A new build is coming with a number of fixes in the area of remote agents. We will change the frequency of polling for "dead" agents.
The manageability of agent lists will be improved, as mass use of remote resources is coming in the near future. At a minimum, we will add a "Group Agents" mode, so that agents from the same IP address will be collapsed into one.
Currently group operations on dedicated agents work + there is an option to enable/disable entire partitions:
Dear developers!
The "News" tab. Viewing the news is very inconveniently arranged (the size is not saved), you have to stretch the window to a more convenient size every time you reopen it.
In the tester, add a countdown that shows how much time is left before the tester results end. MT4 has this.
you can see this if you minimise the tester to one line (double click on the tabbed line to the right of Agents | Log)
Can't this time be displayed even lower down? Place it next to"Current profile". Then, there would be no need to do unnecessary double clicks.
Good afternoon.
MQL5 professionals, help!
My situation is simple: a class has the following attribute
CSymbolInfo *m_symbols[].
How to initialize it from the outside?
Of course I can write the Init(....,CSymbolInfo *symbols[],...) function,
but it turns out that parameters cannot be passed this way. The following ideas will appear in this case
So how to solve my problem?
I must be missing something.
I would appreciate any answers.
Afternoon.
MQL5 professionals, help!
My situation is simple: a class has the following attribute
CSymbolInfo *m_symbols[].
How to initialize it from the outside?
Of course I can write the Init(....,CSymbolInfo *symbols[],...) function,
but it turns out that parameters cannot be passed this way. The following ideas will appear
copying if it is an object array, not a pointer array! And there is no function to copy an object in CSymbolInfo class.
So how to solve my problem?
I must be misunderstanding something.
I will be grateful for any answers.
You may try the following way:
CSymbolInfo m_symbols[10];
CSymbolInfo* gSymbols[10];
//--- copying
for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
gSymbols[i] = GetPointer(m_symbols[i]);
Why is the graph generated so glitchy?
You can see it in the attached screenshot:
- m15 period
- Half of the screen is a daily candlestick, the other half is hourly
i can only imagine how the Expert Advisors will work on it...
i have not seen this bug since the birth of mt5 and it has not been fixed yet =(
i also see in the picture that the date near the vertical line merges with the scale - i can't see either of them
also taking this opportunity, i would like to say hi to ma... to ask:
- when will double click on an object finally work to open its properties, as in 4?