Errors, bugs, questions - page 224

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A new build is coming with a number of fixes in the area of remote agents. We will change the frequency of polling for "dead" agents.

The manageability of agent lists will be improved, as mass use of remote resources is coming in the near future. At a minimum, we will add a "Group Agents" mode, so that agents from the same IP address will be collapsed into one.

Currently group operations on dedicated agents work + it is possible to enable/disable entire partitions:


 
Renat:

A new build is coming with a number of fixes in the area of remote agents. We will change the frequency of polling for "dead" agents.

The manageability of agent lists will be improved, as mass use of remote resources is coming in the near future. At a minimum, we will add a "Group Agents" mode, so that agents from the same IP address will be collapsed into one.

Currently group operations on dedicated agents work + there is an option to enable/disable entire partitions:

Here's another thing to add "Create partition", "Delete partition" would be great.
 

Dear developers!

The "News" tab. Viewing the news is very inconveniently arranged (the size is not saved), you have to stretch the window to a more convenient size every time you reopen it.

 
In the tester, add a countdown that shows how much time is left before the tester results end. MT4 has this.
 
Jager:
In the tester, add a countdown that shows how much time is left before the tester results end. MT4 has this.
you can see this if you collapse the tester to one line (double click on the tabbed line to the right of Agents | Log)
 
vikulin:
you can see this if you minimise the tester to one line (double click on the tabbed line to the right of Agents | Log)

Can't this time be displayed even lower down? Place it next to"Current profile". Then, there would be no need to do unnecessary double clicks.
 
The "Fixed chart position" slider, which is located in the lower left corner, does not work correctly on the charts. I often used it in MT4 when analysing performed deals by dragging it to the centre of the chart, so that when switching timeframes the required point on the chart would be in the centre. But in MT5 when switching timeframes the chart keeps shifting. Please correct this error.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Способы привязки объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Способы привязки объектов
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Способы привязки объектов - Документация по MQL5
 

Good afternoon.

MQL5 professionals, help!

My situation is simple: a class has the following attribute

CSymbolInfo *m_symbols[].

How to initialize it from the outside?

Of course I can write the Init(....,CSymbolInfo *symbols[],...) function,

but it turns out that parameters cannot be passed this way. The following ideas will appear in this case

1. Use an array of CSymbolInfo m_symbols[] objects instead of an array of pointers in the class and in the initializing function. But this solution is not suitable because then you need to copy these objects in external program:

CSymbolInfo *sym;

sym = new CSymbolInfo;

sym.Name("EURUSD");

gSymbols[s++] = sym; // copying in case it's not an array of pointers, but an array of objects, - impossible!

And there is no function to copy an object in CSymbolInfo class.
2. Store all pointers in the array of the CArrayObj class. This is also impossible because CSymbolInfo class is not a descendant of CObject class.
3. Initialize this array inside the class. Basically, it is a bad approach, though you may often encounter it. In this case the encapsulation principle is violated.

So how to solve my problem?

I must be missing something.

I would appreciate any answers.

 
snookeredman:

Afternoon.

MQL5 professionals, help!

My situation is simple: a class has the following attribute

CSymbolInfo *m_symbols[].

How to initialize it from the outside?

Of course I can write the Init(....,CSymbolInfo *symbols[],...) function,

but it turns out that parameters cannot be passed this way. The following ideas will appear

1. Use an array of CSymbolInfo m_symbols[] objects instead of an array of pointers in the class and in the initializing function. But this solution is not suitable, because then in external program there is a need to copy these objects:

CSymbolInfo *sym;

sym = new CSymbolInfo;

sym.Name("EURUSD");

gSymbols[s++] = sym; // no

copying if it is an object array, not a pointer array! And there is no function to copy an object in CSymbolInfo class.
2. Store all the pointers in an array of the CArrayObj class. This is also impossible because CSymbolInfo class is not a descendant of CObject class.
3. Initialize this array inside the class. Basically, it is a bad approach, though you may often encounter it. In this case the encapsulation principle is violated

So how to solve my problem?

I must be misunderstanding something.

I will be grateful for any answers.

You may try the following way:

CSymbolInfo m_symbols[10];

CSymbolInfo* gSymbols[10];

//--- copying

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

gSymbols[i] = GetPointer(m_symbols[i]);

 

Why is the graph generated so glitchy?

You can see it in the attached screenshot:

- m15 period

- Half of the screen is a daily candlestick, the other half is hourly

i can only imagine how the Expert Advisors will work on it...

i have not seen this bug since the birth of mt5 and it has not been fixed yet =(

i also see in the picture that the date near the vertical line merges with the scale - i can't see either of them

also taking this opportunity, i would like to say hi to ma... to ask:

- when will double click on an object finally work to open its properties, as in 4?

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