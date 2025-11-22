Errors, bugs, questions - page 1714

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fxsaber:
No point - there are no drawing buffers. Or drawing something with objects/canvas in another window?
There is a point if you want to get rid of the warning. In this case, I think it's better to remind the user that he forgot to specify where the indicator should be drawn (in the subwindow/chart), even if no buffers are implied. By the way, DRAW_NONE doesn't draw anything either...
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
It makes sense if you want to get rid of the warning. In this case, I think it's better to remind the user that they forgot to specify where the indicator should be drawn (in the subwindow/on the chart), even if no buffers are implied. By the way, DRAW_NONE does not draw anything either...
And I suggest not to create Warnings, when it is not required.
 
The market review does not hold more than 1,000 characters.
 

The description is not correct at all.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / TicksBookDepth
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / TicksBookDepth
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / TicksBookDepth - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Through SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect and SymbolName I'm trying to view a small tick history for each symbol to see where the most profitable trade is.

How can I make sure that the requested tick history via CopyTicks is fully downloaded?

 

the certificate says

Returned value

Number of copied ticks or -1 in case of error.

 
It is not possible to write "<", "OK" and ">" in private messages
 
No positions have been closed since yesterday - MetaQuotes-Demo, neither from terminal, nor from phone, nor from web terminal MT5, says general error, account 3816837 ?
 

The stop and take are not closing either.


 
Artyom Trishkin:
In private messages I can't write '<', 'OK' and '>'.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Sergey Dzyublik, 2016.08.25 12:34

"Hi, encountered the following problem in personal messages on the site.
When you use <= in a message and then a few paragraphs later >=
all text within these characters is deleted."

The site spontaneously deletes part of the message.
Thesite also spontaneously changes 'double quotes' to 'single quotes'

Example:
'Hi, encountered the following problem in posts to the site.
When you write a message and use the =
symbol, all text within those characters is deleted.'

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