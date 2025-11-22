Errors, bugs, questions - page 1714
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No point - there are no drawing buffers. Or drawing something with objects/canvas in another window?
It makes sense if you want to get rid of the warning. In this case, I think it's better to remind the user that they forgot to specify where the indicator should be drawn (in the subwindow/on the chart), even if no buffers are implied. By the way, DRAW_NONE does not draw anything either...
The description is not correct at all.
Through SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect and SymbolName I'm trying to view a small tick history for each symbol to see where the most profitable trade is.
How can I make sure that the requested tick history via CopyTicks is fully downloaded?
the certificate says
Returned value
Number of copied ticks or -1 in case of error.
The stop and take are not closing either.
In private messages I can't write '<', 'OK' and '>'.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Sergey Dzyublik, 2016.08.25 12:34"Hi, encountered the following problem in personal messages on the site.
When you use <= in a message and then a few paragraphs later >=
all text within these characters is deleted."
The site spontaneously deletes part of the message.
Thesite also spontaneously changes 'double quotes' to 'single quotes'
Example:
'Hi, encountered the following problem in posts to the site.
When you write a message and use the =
symbol, all text within those characters is deleted.'