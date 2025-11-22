Errors, bugs, questions - page 222
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A request to the developers. While the work on MT5 is boiling and changes are still being made, it would be very nice to expand the number of optimization passes.
As far as I understood the solution for so many tasks is found for about 10 000 variants may be a little more or a little less. A few hours of searching on one processor and the best variants have been found.
Versatility of MQL5+OP+Multicore testing allows you to see new horizons of tasks (e.g. searching for patterns) that can be solved using MT5 tools.
But here is the trouble:
The article posted on your site has an example of genetic algorithm https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/55 where it took 3^100 forward brute force to solve a search problem on 100 bars - well that's a bit more than LongInt :) while the solution was found in 17 000 iterations. Genetic algorithm can find solutions for much more variants than LongInt. And this limitation is completely unfounded and obsolete. Well, except that at this final stage of MT5 it will be difficult to do so.
A very big request to the developers, if it is not too difficult, please make the number of passes at least 2^LongInt (2 to the power).
Serj_Che 2010.12.07 00:16 #
vyv:
Will someone answer me?
They talked about it here. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1997/page6/#comment_31644
Maybe it would be better to put the question there.
Oh, so it turns out that this improvement is needed by many. Maybe you can try it after all?
Renat Fatkhullin:
"If we come to the conclusion that a product can be qualitatively improved, we do it. It doesn't matter if we have to rewrite everything from scratch or not. We're not afraid of that!
In hindsight, all of our work is characterised by a constant desire to improve products, a desire to optimise. That's the word we put in our slogan: Optimize and Lead!
What are these errors?
7 leaked strings left
Abnormal termination
What are these errors?
7 leaked strings left
Abnormal termination
- Outputs a blank line.- Outputs a number.
Please fix it.
I assume there are more problems with long, but I can't find what they are yet, I'm getting a memory write error with one inductor...
Good. It is a feature. But one you should know better.
If a user enters period values for MA from the interface, creating handles for indicators and using values of indicator buffers, then having created (for example, I have default settings in this form) 2 indicators with the same characteristics (their handles are written in the object wrapper), he/she receives the handle number of the first indicator, because of this feature.
The following is a possible chain of events.
Situation 1. it deletes the first indicator (and the program performs IndicatorRelease); as a consequence, the second indicator doesn't work automatically - buffer copying error.
Situation 2. It removes second indicator (and program does IndicatorRelease), handwheel counter decreases. First one is doing fine. It creates a third indicator with a different period. It receives the handle count+1 i.e. the handle number of the just deleted indicator. In the end, the worst thing is that the third indicator with a different period, successfully created, gives the values of the first indicator, still not deleted, to the buffer.
Handle number gluing feature, leads to ambiguous situations when deleting one of two glued ones and then creating new ones.
Thanks, let's think about it.
- Outputs a blank line.- Outputs a number.
Please fix it.
I assume there are more problems with long, but I can't find what they are yet, I have one inductor giving an error writing to memory...
Build 362 - window tab dragging has stopped working:
D&D ban icon appears. Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
It happens that due to important bugs in the build (this time in the timeseries access functions, in particular) the EA development is stopped. We should implement rollback to previous version (before fixing). At least in manual mode, or even easier, if a backup of the previous build is stored.
This question was already raised and was ignored, but IMHO it is important and not very difficult.
It happens that due to important bugs in the build (this time in the timeseries access functions, in particular) the EA development is stopped. We should implement rollback to previous version (before fixing). At least in manual mode, or even easier, if a backup of the previous build is stored.
This question was already raised and was ignored, but IMHO it is important and not very difficult.
I fully support
It happens that due to important bugs in the build (this time in the timeseries access functions, in particular) the EA development is stopped. We should implement rollback to previous version (before fixing). At least in manual mode, or even easier, if a backup of the previous build is stored.
This question was already raised and was ignored, but IMHO it is important and not very difficult.