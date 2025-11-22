Errors, bugs, questions - page 229
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Once again, we do everything to automatically solve a huge layer of problems both in the client and on the server. But if an admin imports the wrong quotes with his own hands, we cannot take his story and replace it with another.
Describe the problem clearly on the forum of the particular broker or write to their tech support.
Renat, it does not work correctly BY DESIGN! including on the server metaquotes!
The person chose 5 minutes. scrolls back in time. 1999 passed, 5 minutes ended, hourly bars started showing, hourly bars ended, day bars started showing. It's a marasmus! And this is how it works on the MetaQuotes demo server, too!
If you have run out of bars on the chart period, you should not show the candlesticks on higher timeframes!
3 - poke your finger at the discussion, what query did it say in the search and how long did it take to find it? was pleasantly surprised by the post - too bad there are very few people like that... The "clever ones" are always trying to send in a search...
Easy. Here's what we do: In the search box, enter "Quote History" and ask the search engine to find us everything on the subject. On the fourth page, we see the following picture
Any of the highlighted posts will take you to a discussion of a similar problem with bars in history. Post 35 is mine by the way.
Starting with these posts and below everything is described in detail and quite popularly.
In my opinion Renat has described everything in detail here:
1
All my life the servers have had a function to synchronize the history from other servers. It is much easier in MT5.
Most likely due to administrative reasons. On the technical side it is all possible.
PS
It took me about 5 minutes to find it, although I knew what to look for and where to look. I can`t believe, that theme discussion about "bugs with quotes history" hadn`t been found for 30 minutes (the theme was raised many times, I wish I`d open a separate thread)...
Is there an error in fresh build 362(02.12.2010)? Unexpectedly CopyTime function, 3rd variant, stopped working. The script gives out
2000
2000
-1
History is loaded, it is present on the chart. In previous build everything was working.
I'm sticking with my opinion - it's a bug. You have an EA working on an m15 timeframe and suddenly it gets an hour or a day candle... is this normal?
The developers initially announced that in order to avoid discrepancies in different TFs and for more compact data storage the history of all TFs will be restored from M1 history.
The idea was implemented - the history is restored from M1, but then it turned out that brokerage companies do not have such a deep history of M1 and what should we do?
MQ's solution is logical. However, it is not very convenient for traders who want to fool with this history.
To Renat
I've suggested a solution before and I will repeat it once again, in case developers missed it: You should enter data about the first date of each TF in the history file structure. Thus you will be able to trace the end of the native history of the requested TF. It can be used both to display the data of the older TF on the chart and to give this data according to mql5 functions.
The TF in MT5 is 21, it means that during the formation of the history we should save 21-date of the history of the TF, this amount of information will not affect the size of the file, but it will greatly simplify working with history.
Today is 12.12.2010. Still not working...
This bug introduced during the optimisation phase has already been fixed. A revised build will be released on Monday.
Sorry for the inconvenience, overdid it...
All the information about the language is available in the huge and expanding documentation on the MQL5 language. In addition, the entire MQL5.community is designed to help traders and developers.
No other programming language in the world offers such a wealth of documentation and information.
About spec: 99.99% of our visitors do not have enough knowledge to read a pure (for compilers) spec of the programming language. You made an excellent point about the general level of developers not wanting to know and write anything.
I wrote that the MQL5 community will not write standard libraries for you. I gave 2 reasons - the low average level of trader-programmers and the lack of motivation in the community, and especially its best members, to write an open source code for a closed commercial platform.
And why don't you pay money to develop the right classes, like you pay for articles?
For example, "MQL5 Reference / Standard Library / Classes for organizing data" - there is a lot to be added, such as hash tables, queues, stacks. I'm not referring to the help, of course, but to the code.
The developers initially stated that in order to avoid discrepancies in different TFs and for more compact data storage the history of all TFs will be restored from the history of M1.
The idea was implemented the history is restored from M1, but then it turned out that brokerage companies do not have such a deep history of M1 and what shall I do?
MQ solution is quite logical, only it is not very convenient for traders who are deceived by such a story.
The more I visit this forum, the more I doubt which planet from the Sun this forum is located on?
what is the logic? why would you need such information that does not correspond to reality? it is more logical to inform the Expert Advisor code and display on the chart the information that there is no data, error or NULL , EMPTY, EMPTY_VALUE
following your logic, if a shop assistant has no change for 10 kopecks, he should give me 10p or 100p in change
Why do I need such a terminal when I cannot trade and cannot do technical analysis? I will say nothing about the compiler - it has more pluses than minuses.
ZS: Maybe I'm not aware of it, but if they give bonuses to those who sing praises for metaquotes, I apologize.
the more i visit this forum, the more i doubt which planet from the sun this forum is located on?
what is the logic? why would you need such information that does not correspond to reality? it is more logical to report in the Expert Advisor code and display on the chart the information that there is no data, error or NULL , EMPTY,EMPTY_VALUE
with your logic, if a vendor in a shop does not have change of 10 kopecks, then he should give me 10p or 100p in change
ZS: maybe I'm not aware of it, but if those singing dithyrambs for methaqvot give out bonuses - then I apologise
Do you have a specific recipe how to do this?
I gave the starting point from which the Meta Quotas danced (all TFs are restored from M1),
how do the developers in this situation manage if there is not enough M1 history to display the Monthly TF?
And you would definitely start a fuss if you had a Week only from the beginning of the year.
If you have not noticed, in addition to what you called the deferments there is also sound advice on how to fix the situation.
Nothing from you but complaints so far.
Do you have a specific recipe on how to do this?
I gave a starting point from which MetaQuotes danced (all TFs are restored from M1),
How do the developers handle this situation if there is not enough M1 history to display the Monthly TF?
And you would definitely start a ruckus if you only had the Week from the beginning of the year.
If you hadn't noticed, besides the things you called "defamation", there's practical advice in the post about how to fix the situation.
Nothing from you other than complaints so far.
how to do? elementary - display in the tester, like in MT4 in the TestGenerator: unmatched data error (volume limit 5008 at 2010.11.16 10:00)
do not make a hole in the chart, why this visibility? it causes more problems than good
I have no complaints from me - but to discuss the bugs of the MT5 platform - from which I expected a strong programming language and trading terminal to trade, I repeat once again: no questions to the compiler - to me it is the best of all that is available free, but the terminal has not surprised me with its mistakes, but rather discouraged from doing anything on MT5.
Imho, MT5terminal is a "black box with a mouse" - at what point does it decide to update? What has it drawn on the chart? And what has it drawn on the history? And how to compare the historical data with other providers? And ....
And we can write and write such questions like this - this terminal has not been designed for money, it doesn't need precision here, only visibility/imitation of work?
Maybe for you technical analysis is about developing beautiful, pleasing to the eye indicators, I have slightly different tasks, I cannot even be confident in analyzing options from CME using MT5, because accuracy is needed, not beautiful drawings
It's no accident that I'm writing here the second day actually the same thing - because for some reason the compiler bugs are eliminated, but the fact that the terminal itself with its bugs and sluggish DTs in one pore is not visible to anyone? So why do we need such a platform? To dabble in demo accounts or cent accounts?
how to do? elementary - display in the tester, like in MT4 in the TestGenerator: unmatched data error (volume limit 5008 at 2010.11.16 10:00)
do not make a hole in the chart, why do we need this visibility? it causes more problems than good