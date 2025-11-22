Errors, bugs, questions - page 230
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People have been asking very vigorously to get rid of the holes in the history, and you are proposing to do them.
I'm not suggesting making holes, I'm suggesting having reliable information, I'm suggesting non-standard TFs and the ability to access the format of historical data
I do not need the illusion of having data, I need reliability, how I will patch the holes or not patch them is another question.
there is an offer to developers: make a "magic checkbox" to choose whether to patch history or not
imho - in the next 5-6 months there is no hope for a fully-fledged platform to work on real accounts, and in 5-6 months it is still unknown how MT5 will look like and if it will exist at all.
imho - in the next 5-6 months there is nothing to hope for a full-fledged platform to work on real accounts, and in 5-6 months it is still unknown what MT5 will look like and whether it will be there at all
At the right time and in the right places panickers were shot on the spot. In a herd of bison or buffalo, a calf that bleats for no reason is trampled on without trial.
Maybe we should "shoot" the relevant forum accounts? .... Although, yes, I agree, it's not humane.
At the appropriate times and places, panicked people were shot on the spot. In a herd of bison or buffalo, a calf that bleats for no reason is trampled without trial.
Maybe we should "shoot" the relevant forum accounts? .... Although, yes, I agree, it's not humane.
I agree, it's not humane, but it's rational.
As for the time being I am an alarmist who needs an understandable terminal, not a computer game for money, with all its shortcomings MT4 suits me fine for work on micro-real, but alas, I always want something more, and such a promise has been made by methaquot representatives. I will leave you now. I have nothing to do here for the next 5 months. Good luck.
And do not forget to call the hot line at any talk show when there is a discussion on the topic "Should not Dom-2 be shut down?" Most importantly, you should think that someone should control the media and freedom of speech, rather than you to decide whether you should take the information or switch to another channel or skip it.
Situation
I logged in to my account over the weekend with investor password from mt5. there are two positions on the account as it should be.
I logged into another account also with investor password (recently opened), which has not yet had any trades and in the "assets" tab I see the data from the previous account.
This is a trading bookmark.
I do not see the same difference between "Funds" and "Margin".)
This bug introduced during the optimisation phase has already been fixed. A corrected build will be released on Monday.
Sorry for the inconvenience, we overdid it...
I take it the release of the new build is being delayed? Or did I miss the best part again...? :)
Question as they say:
How can the EA upload/download data to a file? and most importantly it should work in the tester, yes with agents.
Where should the file be located so that the agent saw it?
I would be happy to unload it, or at least load it from a file but into an agent.
The agent starts on the order of the tester, so some data is transmitted to it. I want to control this process not only through instance variables, but also to be able to send arrays.
How can the EA load/unload the data into the file? and most importantly it should work in the tester, yes with agents.
#property tester_file "bla-bla-bla"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/preprosessor/compilation
You can't upload a file. If you test locally (on local agents only), you can open files in the shared folder of client terminals.
#property tester_file "bla-bla-bla"
Programme Properties
tester_indicator
string
Name of the custom indicator in the "indicator_name.ex5" format.Indicators necessary for testing are determined automatically from iCustom() function call, if the corresponding parameter is specified as a constant string. For other cases (use of the IndicatorCreate() function or use of a non-constant string in the parameter that defines the indicator name) we need this property
tester_file
string
File name for the tester, specifying its extension, enclosed in double quotes (as a constant string). The file specified will be passed to the tester for operation. Input files for testing, if needed, must always be specified
tester_library
string
Library name with extension, enclosed in double quotes. A library may have both a dll extension and an ex5 extension. The libraries needed for testing are detected automatically. However, if a library is used by a custom indicator, one should use the following property