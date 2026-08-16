GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 120

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

For gold, a metal that is limited in volume, needed everywhere and doesn't deteriorate with millennia?

Not funny.

It's been needed before.

But the price was under 1000.

It's overpriced, that's a fact.

 
By the way, very interesting! Had a chat with the AI
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
By the way, very interesting! Had a chat with the AI.

This one I partially like.


 

yeah!


 
market fear low i´d be shorting gold now
 
wayneg1 gold right now.

Why aren't you shorting it, no money or a gimme-gimme? :-)

 
wayneg1 gold right now.
That's right, and buy bitcoin to 110,000.
 
took profits on gold
 
Satan Claws #:
took profits on gold

The same reaction for over 10 years.

XAUUSD_CCI_H4

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Why aren't you shorting it, no money or a gimme-gimme? :-)

i did thanks!
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