GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 120
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For gold, a metal that is limited in volume, needed everywhere and doesn't deteriorate with millennia?
Not funny.
It's been needed before.
But the price was under 1000.
It's overpriced, that's a fact.
By the way, very interesting! Had a chat with the AI.
This one I partially like.
yeah!
Why aren't you shorting it, no money or a gimme-gimme? :-)
took profits on gold
The same reaction for over 10 years.
Why aren't you shorting it, no money or a gimme-gimme? :-)