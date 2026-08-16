GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 131
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Of course. Trade with the trend, cut your losses, let your profits run.
At least in this thread, have a look at the strategy in that person’s profile
Judging by the backtest, it looks decent
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/98403
They forced me to sell gold at a loss, and then drove the price down
We’ll flip it downwards, then catch up from below
turn it upside down, then catch up from below
Something slowed me down… I could have taken the very bottom, the alert was even beeping, but it didn’t quite work out
Just a little bit higher. An hour or two at most… Then I’ll log off the terminal :-)
Maybe I’ll knock back a bit of cognac to help my body decide once and for all whether to sleep or not
Something held me back… I could have gone right to the bottom – even the alert was beeping – but it just didn’t work out
Just a tiny bit up. An hour or two at most… Then I’ll log off the terminal :-)
Maybe I’ll knock back a bit of cognac to help my body decide once and for all whether to go to sleep or not
If you don’t trust your strategy, don’t trade!
A strategy isn’t there for you to think… You can think without a strategy…
In my view, the XAU/USD exchange rate will trend downwards in the short term, before rising again.
Over the next two weeks, an upward trend is expected to take shape (with final confirmation).
There is a significant chance that this will take shape
that is, in the immediate future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial) followed by a reversal, then a pullback until the end of the week and into the start of the next one :-)
It’s after this pullback that you should enter a long position for the long term.
This will happen in a week’s time, provided all the price movements are of the correct magnitude and scope.
An upward trend is expected to take shape (and be definitively confirmed) over the next two weeks.
There is a significant chance that it will take shape
that is, in the very near future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial) followed by a reversal, then a pullback until the end of the week and into the start of the next one :-)
That’s when, after the pullback, you should go long for the long term.
That’ll be in a week’s time, provided all the movements are of the right magnitude and scope.
In a nutshell, that’s it :-)
[T]hat is, in the very near future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial)...