GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 131

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Satan Claws #:

Of course. Trade with the trend, cut your losses, let your profits run.

At least in this thread, have a look at the strategy in that person’s profile

Judging by the backtest, it looks decent

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/98403

 


They forced me to sell gold at a loss, and then drove the price down

 
The first test of the new system – gold is a BUY
 
Maxim Kuznetsov gold is a BUY

We’ll flip it downwards, then catch up from below


 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

turn it upside down, then catch up from below


Something slowed me down… I could have taken the very bottom, the alert was even beeping, but it didn’t quite work out

Just a little bit higher. An hour or two at most… Then I’ll log off the terminal :-)

Maybe I’ll knock back a bit of cognac to help my body decide once and for all whether to sleep or not

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Something held me back… I could have gone right to the bottom – even the alert was beeping – but it just didn’t work out

Just a tiny bit up. An hour or two at most… Then I’ll log off the terminal :-)

Maybe I’ll knock back a bit of cognac to help my body decide once and for all whether to go to sleep or not

If you don’t trust your strategy, don’t trade!

A strategy isn’t there for you to think… You can think without a strategy…

 
In my opinion, XAU/USD will move downward in the short term and then rise again.
 
Wumbo Analytics #:
In my view, the XAU/USD exchange rate will trend downwards in the short term, before rising again.

Over the next two weeks, an upward trend is expected to take shape (with final confirmation).

There is a significant chance that this will take shape

that is, in the immediate future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial) followed by a reversal, then a pullback until the end of the week and into the start of the next one :-)

It’s after this pullback that you should enter a long position for the long term.

This will happen in a week’s time, provided all the price movements are of the correct magnitude and scope.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

An upward trend is expected to take shape (and be definitively confirmed) over the next two weeks.

There is a significant chance that it will take shape

that is, in the very near future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial) followed by a reversal, then a pullback until the end of the week and into the start of the next one :-)

That’s when, after the pullback, you should go long for the long term.

That’ll be in a week’s time, provided all the movements are of the right magnitude and scope.

In a nutshell, that’s it :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
[T]hat is, in the very near future – right at the start, on Monday or Tuesday, there will be a rise (likely sharp and substantial)...
That rise could be within the next few hours. There's a U.S. Fed Rate decision coming up. The big money consensus has been anticipating a rate hike for some time already. Therefore, the USD, the 10 Year Note, and Gold may have priced-in a rate hike already. Interestingly, Gold has just temporarily stalled around the super-round number, 4000.0.
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