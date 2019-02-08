Invalid EX5 file (534)
You could make a backup of the MT directory and then re-install it (just copy the folder to some other place.) Would be interesting to know if the problem persists. Afterwards you can move the backup to its original location. Think about what did you change recently, when it still worked?
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HI, anyone with this kind of problem?
I try to compile / run the indicator and any .ex5 file, and i receive this error at TERMINAL - Experts tab, even Example files.
Anyone?