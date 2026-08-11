VPS not working - page 11
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MQL5 VPS Ping is 240 ms. Very worst service. When i have subscirbed that time ping speed is 4 ms, but now ping speed is 240 ms.
Please give me the solution for me or Refund the amount 10$.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:15
And what is the value of fast execution?
What are the benefits of technological effectiveness?
How to test a virtual platform in 24 hours?
You will receive computer resources on demand, and the rate is always the same.
And how quickly will they pay off due to better performance?
Learn how to rent a Forex VPS and how to manage it.
And this is the information about ping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:59Enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
Hello,
the last days VPS on New York 2 seems quite stable with ping under 2ms. But that night my values are a litte bit too high for vps:
Regards
This is my second time ive paid for MT4 and it is not working meanwhile my subscription is charged. I have done everything necessary like activating push alert on MT4, synchronicing indicators and experts etc.How can we resolve this issue? attatched are the logs.
I am not a professional with VPS'ses 9I hope that some other people will help here).
But from what I see - you synchronize your Metatrader with VPS with nothing (no charts, signals disabled, no EAs ... nothing).
Because synchronization with VPS = copy of your Metatrader (with the charts opened, with indicators attached to the chart, or EA attached to the charts ...) creating on the cloud.
if you are planning to use EAs or the signal on VPS so make some preparation on your local PC (attach EA to the chart, enable your signal subscription, and so on), and after that - synchronize with VPS.
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I hope the other users will help ... but it is what I was reading from your log.
and read this thread -
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Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
and read this thread -
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Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
I have done all that. Dll is even deselected on the indicators and from options menue. WHy is this happeneing. is mt4 vps service false advertisement? i demand a solution or i want my money back. this is the second time this is happening.
I have done all that. Dll is even deselected on the indicators and from options menue. WHy is this happeneing. is mt4 vps service false advertisement? i demand a solution or i want my money back. this is the second time this is happening.
I see from your log file the following: you did not open any chart and did not attach any EA (and did not attach any indicator) before synchronization.
Or your indicator (or EA) is using dll from inside the code (dll is prohibited).
But it is really strange: I see from the log file (image you attached) that you did not open any chart ...
Can you post your log file as a text file? (not as an image).
because if you attach log file as a text file so I will try to contact with VPS admin/moderator asking about your case.
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As to the money back so contact with the service desk (but they will ask the details as well).