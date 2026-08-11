VPS not working - page 11

New comment
 

MQL5 VPS Ping is 240 ms. Very worst service. When i have subscirbed that time ping speed is 4 ms, but now ping speed is 240 ms.

Please give me the solution for me or Refund the amount 10$.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:15

And this is the information about ping - 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:59

Enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
 

Hello,

the last days VPS on New York 2 seems quite stable with ping under 2ms. But that night my values are a litte bit too high for vps:


Regards

 
This is my second time ive paid for MT4 and it is not working meanwhile my subscription is charged. I have done everything necessary like activating push alert on MT4, synchronicing indicators and experts etc.How can we resolve this issue? attatched are the logs. 
Files:
vpn_log.PNG  445 kb
 
vghanem:
This is my second time ive paid for MT4 and it is not working meanwhile my subscription is charged. I have done everything necessary like activating push alert on MT4, synchronicing indicators and experts etc.How can we resolve this issue? attatched are the logs. 

I am not a professional with VPS'ses 9I hope that some other people will help here).
But from what I see - you synchronize your Metatrader with VPS with nothing (no charts, signals disabled, no EAs ... nothing).

Because synchronization with VPS = copy of your Metatrader (with the charts opened, with indicators attached to the chart, or EA attached to the charts ...) creating on the cloud.
if you are planning to use EAs or the signal on VPS so make some preparation on your local PC (attach EA to the chart, enable your signal subscription, and so on), and after that - synchronize with VPS.

-------------------

I hope the other users will help ... but it is what I was reading from your log.

 

and read this thread - 

--------------

Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
 
Sergey Golubev:

and read this thread - 

--------------

Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

I have done all that. Dll is even deselected on the indicators and from options menue. WHy is this happeneing. is mt4 vps service false advertisement? i demand a solution or  i want my money back. this is the second time this is happening.

 
vghanem:

I have done all that. Dll is even deselected on the indicators and from options menue. WHy is this happeneing. is mt4 vps service false advertisement? i demand a solution or  i want my money back. this is the second time this is happening.

I see from your log file the following: you did not open any chart and did not attach any EA (and did not attach any indicator) before synchronization.
Or your indicator (or EA) is using dll from inside the code (dll is prohibited).
But it is really strange: I see from the log file (image you attached) that you did not open any chart ...

Can you post your log file as a text file? (not as an image).
because if you attach log file as a text file so I will try to contact with VPS admin/moderator asking about your case.

------------------

As to the money back so contact with the service desk (but they will ask the details as well).

 
2018.11.09 00:08:44.319 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 00:08:44.319 main window close command received
2018.11.09 00:08:44.428 stop experts command
2018.11.09 00:08:44.506 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 00:08:44.506 main window destroy
2018.11.09 00:08:44.522 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 00:08:44.522 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 00:08:44.522 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 00:08:44.522 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 00:08:44.569 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 00:08:44.569 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 00:08:44.569 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 00:08:45.647 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 00:08:45.662 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 00:08:45.662 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 46041 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 393 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 00:08:45.662 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 00:08:45.662 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 00:08:45.662 main frame created
2018.11.09 00:08:45.725 load frame OK
2018.11.09 00:08:45.725 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 00:08:45.725 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 00:08:45.756 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 00:08:45.991 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 00:08:46.412 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 154.160.14.27
2018.11.09 00:08:46.412 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:08:46.522 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.94 ms)
2018.11.09 00:08:46.537 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:08:46.756 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.94 ms)
2018.11.09 00:08:47.116 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:08:47.116 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.94 ms)
2018.11.09 00:08:47.178 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:08:47.178 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:12:24.694 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 00:12:24.694 main window close command received
2018.11.09 00:12:24.803 stop experts command
2018.11.09 00:12:24.803 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 00:12:24.803 main window destroy
2018.11.09 00:12:24.819 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 00:12:24.819 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 00:12:24.819 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 00:12:24.819 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 00:12:24.835 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 00:12:24.835 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 00:12:24.835 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 46031 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 393 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 00:12:25.381 main frame created
2018.11.09 00:12:25.444 load frame OK
2018.11.09 00:12:25.444 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 00:12:25.444 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 00:12:25.475 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 00:12:25.678 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 00:12:26.053 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:12:26.053 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:12:26.178 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 2.09 ms)
2018.11.09 00:12:26.194 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:12:26.413 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.09 ms)
2018.11.09 00:12:26.600 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 1.63 ms
2018.11.09 00:12:26.772 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:12:26.772 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.63 ms)
2018.11.09 00:12:26.819 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:12:26.819 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:12:45.460 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 00:13:05.506 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 00:14:33.710 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 00:14:33.710 main window close command received
2018.11.09 00:14:33.819 stop experts command
2018.11.09 00:14:33.819 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 00:14:33.819 main window destroy
2018.11.09 00:14:33.835 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 00:14:33.835 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 00:14:33.835 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 00:14:33.835 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 00:14:33.850 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 00:14:33.850 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 00:14:33.850 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 00:14:34.007 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 00:14:34.022 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 00:14:34.022 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 46039 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 393 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 00:14:34.022 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 00:14:34.022 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 00:14:34.022 main frame created
2018.11.09 00:14:34.147 load frame OK
2018.11.09 00:14:34.147 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 00:14:34.147 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 00:14:34.178 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 00:14:34.413 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 00:14:34.835 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:14:34.835 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:14:34.944 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 2.15 ms)
2018.11.09 00:14:34.960 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:14:35.194 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.15 ms)
2018.11.09 00:14:35.553 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:14:35.553 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.15 ms)
2018.11.09 00:14:35.616 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:14:35.616 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:23:51.070 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 00:25:26.570 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 00:25:26.570 main window close command received
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 stop experts command
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 main window destroy
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 00:25:26.695 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:26.726 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:26.726 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 00:25:26.726 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 46040 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 393 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 00:25:26.882 main frame created
2018.11.09 00:25:26.945 load frame OK
2018.11.09 00:25:26.945 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 00:25:26.945 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 00:25:26.976 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 00:25:27.210 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 00:25:27.632 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 154.160.14.27
2018.11.09 00:25:27.632 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:25:27.757 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.75 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:27.773 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:25:27.976 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.75 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:28.257 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:25:28.273 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.75 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:28.320 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:25:28.320 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:25:46.976 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 00:25:46.976 main window close command received
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 stop experts command
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 main window destroy
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 00:25:47.101 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:47.242 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:47.242 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 00:25:47.242 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 00:25:47.757 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 00:25:47.773 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 00:25:47.773 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 46037 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 393 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 00:25:47.773 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 00:25:47.773 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 00:25:47.773 main frame created
2018.11.09 00:25:47.929 load frame OK
2018.11.09 00:25:47.945 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 00:25:47.945 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 00:25:48.085 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 00:25:48.367 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 00:25:48.742 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:25:48.742 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 00:25:48.882 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.88 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:48.898 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:25:49.132 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.88 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:49.460 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 00:25:49.460 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.88 ms)
2018.11.09 00:25:49.492 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 00:25:49.507 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 01:25:48.168 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.88 ms
2018.11.09 01:25:48.168 RAM: 70 Mb reserved, 106 Mb committed
2018.11.09 02:25:48.282 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 2.21 ms
2018.11.09 02:25:48.282 RAM: 70 Mb reserved, 106 Mb committed
2018.11.09 03:25:48.302 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 2.09 ms
2018.11.09 03:25:48.302 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 03:25:49.552 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 1.92 ms
2018.11.09 03:41:04.725 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 03:41:04.740 '416315': connect failed [No connection]
2018.11.09 03:41:09.897 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 03:41:15.053 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 03:41:20.225 'Pepperstone-Edge04': connect failed
2018.11.09 03:41:25.381 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 03:41:30.537 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 03:41:30.600 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 3 (ping: n/a)
2018.11.09 03:41:34.584 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 03:41:34.600 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 3 (ping: n/a)
2018.11.09 03:41:34.647 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 03:41:34.647 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 03:41:34.741 '416315': ping to current access point DC 3 is 11.93 ms
2018.11.09 04:25:48.588 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 11.93 ms
2018.11.09 04:25:48.588 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 05:25:49.107 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 12.07 ms
2018.11.09 05:25:49.107 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 06:25:49.737 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.85 ms)
2018.11.09 06:25:49.752 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 06:25:49.971 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.85 ms)
2018.11.09 06:25:50.331 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 06:25:50.346 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.85 ms)
2018.11.09 06:25:50.393 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 06:25:50.393 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 06:25:50.565 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.85 ms
2018.11.09 06:25:50.565 RAM: 74 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 07:25:50.694 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.83 ms
2018.11.09 07:25:50.694 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 08:25:50.853 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.93 ms
2018.11.09 08:25:50.853 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 09:25:56.607 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 2.55 ms
2018.11.09 09:25:57.419 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 2.55 ms
2018.11.09 09:25:57.419 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 10:25:57.625 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 2.30 ms
2018.11.09 10:25:57.625 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 11:25:58.238 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 2.04 ms
2018.11.09 11:25:58.238 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 12:25:50.695 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 1.63 ms
2018.11.09 12:25:58.414 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.63 ms
2018.11.09 12:25:58.414 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 13:25:59.183 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.92 ms
2018.11.09 13:25:59.183 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 14:25:59.562 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.98 ms
2018.11.09 14:25:59.562 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 15:25:51.316 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 1.97 ms
2018.11.09 15:26:00.223 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 1.97 ms
2018.11.09 15:26:00.223 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 16:09:48.866 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:26:00.258 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Pepperstone-Edge04 is 3.98 ms
2018.11.09 16:26:00.258 RAM: 71 Mb reserved, 112 Mb committed
2018.11.09 16:33:51.477 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:33:51.477 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:33:51.602 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:33:51.602 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:33:51.602 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:33:51.618 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:33:51.618 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:33:51.618 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:33:51.618 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:33:51.649 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:33:51.649 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:33:51.649 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:33:52.774 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:33:52.790 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:33:52.790 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47404 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:33:52.790 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:33:52.790 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:33:52.790 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:33:52.962 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:33:52.977 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:33:52.977 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:33:53.008 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:33:53.243 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:33:53.665 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 154.160.14.27
2018.11.09 16:33:53.665 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:33:53.993 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:33:54.008 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:33:54.243 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:33:54.602 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:33:54.602 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:33:54.665 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:33:54.665 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:34:21.212 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:34:42.368 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:34:42.368 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:34:42.493 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:34:42.618 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:34:42.618 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:34:42.634 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:34:42.634 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:34:42.634 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:34:42.634 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:34:42.665 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:34:42.665 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:34:42.665 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:34:43.384 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:34:43.399 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:34:43.399 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47402 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:34:43.399 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:34:43.399 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:34:43.399 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:34:43.571 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:34:43.571 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:34:43.571 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:34:43.602 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:34:43.837 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:34:44.259 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:34:44.259 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:34:44.368 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 2.06 ms)
2018.11.09 16:34:44.384 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:34:44.555 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.06 ms)
2018.11.09 16:34:44.805 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 2.39 ms
2018.11.09 16:34:44.915 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:34:44.930 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.39 ms)
2018.11.09 16:34:44.977 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:34:44.977 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:35:03.571 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:36:36.524 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:36:43.837 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:36:58.134 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:37:30.852 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:37:30.852 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:37:30.962 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:37:30.962 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:37:30.962 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:37:30.977 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:37:30.977 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:37:30.977 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:37:30.977 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:31.009 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:31.009 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:37:31.009 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:31.181 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:37:31.196 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:37:31.196 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47396 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:37:31.196 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:37:31.196 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:37:31.196 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:37:31.368 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:37:31.384 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:37:31.384 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:37:31.399 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:37:31.634 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:37:32.056 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:37:32.056 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:37:32.181 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:32.196 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:37:32.415 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:33.790 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:37:34.134 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:34.243 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:37:34.243 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:37:51.415 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:37:51.415 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:37:51.540 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:51.649 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:51.649 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:37:51.649 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:37:52.649 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:37:52.665 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:37:52.665 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47388 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:37:52.665 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:37:52.665 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:37:52.665 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:37:52.806 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:37:52.806 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:37:52.806 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:37:52.837 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:37:53.118 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:37:53.493 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:37:53.493 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:37:53.602 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.66 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:53.618 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:37:53.727 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.66 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:53.977 '416315': ping to current access point DC 1 is 1.57 ms
2018.11.09 16:37:54.102 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:37:54.102 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.57 ms)
2018.11.09 16:37:54.149 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:37:54.165 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:39:48.649 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:39:48.649 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:39:48.774 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:39:48.774 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:39:48.774 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:39:48.790 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:39:48.790 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:39:48.790 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:39:48.790 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:39:48.806 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:39:48.806 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:39:48.806 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47383 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:39:49.571 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:39:49.649 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:39:49.649 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:39:49.649 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:39:49.681 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:39:49.946 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:39:50.587 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:39:50.587 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:39:53.509 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.67 ms)
2018.11.09 16:39:53.524 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:39:53.743 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.67 ms)
2018.11.09 16:39:54.103 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:39:54.118 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.67 ms)
2018.11.09 16:39:54.165 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:39:54.165 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:44:36.728 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:44:36.728 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:44:36.853 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:44:36.853 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:44:36.853 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:44:36.869 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:44:36.869 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:44:36.869 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:44:36.869 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:44:36.900 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:44:36.900 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:44:36.900 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:44:37.931 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:44:37.931 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:44:37.931 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47381 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:44:37.931 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:44:37.931 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:44:37.947 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:44:38.103 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:44:38.119 Chart load from 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\CHART01.CHR'
2018.11.09 16:44:38.119 Chart EURUSD,H1 (C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\CHART01.CHR) loaded
2018.11.09 16:44:38.150 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:44:38.150 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:44:38.181 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:44:38.415 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:44:38.900 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 154.160.14.27
2018.11.09 16:44:38.900 '416315': 1 chart, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:44:39.009 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 2.04 ms)
2018.11.09 16:44:39.025 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:44:39.322 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.04 ms)
2018.11.09 16:44:41.994 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:44:45.040 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 2.04 ms)
2018.11.09 16:44:45.119 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:44:45.119 '416315': 1 chart, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:44:50.181 History: first bar EURUSD,H1 on the server is 2013.06.11 13:00
2018.11.09 16:44:50.181 History: EURUSD,H1 33723 bars from 2013.06.11 13:00 downloaded
2018.11.09 16:44:52.462 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:45:47.665 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:45:47.665 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 chart 'EURUSD,H1' save to 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\chart01.chr'
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 chart 'EURUSD,H1' saved
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:45:47.775 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:45:47.822 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:45:47.822 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:45:47.822 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47380 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:45:48.837 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:45:49.494 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:45:49.556 Chart load from 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\CHART01.CHR'
2018.11.09 16:45:49.556 Chart EURUSD,H1 (C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\CHART01.CHR) loaded
2018.11.09 16:45:49.962 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:45:49.962 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:45:50.009 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:45:50.275 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:45:50.775 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 2  (ping is 3.79 ms)
2018.11.09 16:45:55.931 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 16:45:56.134 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 2  (ping: 3.79 ms)
2018.11.09 16:45:56.509 Connect: 170.75.198.10:443
2018.11.09 16:45:56.509 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 2  (ping: 3.79 ms)
2018.11.09 16:45:56.556 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:45:56.556 '416315': 1 chart, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:45:56.556 History: first bar EURUSD,H1 on the server is 2013.06.25 06:00
2018.11.09 16:45:56.556 EURUSD,H1: 33723 bars from 2013.06.11 13:00
2018.11.09 16:46:10.025 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:47:45.759 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:50:01.916 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:50:13.103 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:51:49.369 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:52:00.838 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:52:14.041 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:52:26.963 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:53:07.697 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2018.11.09 16:53:07.697 main window close command received
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 stop experts command
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 chart 'EURUSD,H1' save to 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\profiles\Default\chart01.chr'
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 chart 'EURUSD,H1' saved
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 main process shutdown
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 main window destroy
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 main window destroyed [1]
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 main window close command processed
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 MetaTrader 4 exit
2018.11.09 16:53:07.807 pumping stopped
2018.11.09 16:53:07.822 base dispatchers stopped
2018.11.09 16:53:07.822 base dispatchers deleted
2018.11.09 16:53:07.822 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 stopped
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 terminal data initialized
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 MetaTrader 4 build 1127 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 47384 / 65423 Mb, Disk: 396 / 446 Gb, GMT+1
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\DC0A817B290880CDC42EAA1D0F9429E5\start.ini'
2018.11.09 16:53:09.291 main frame created
2018.11.09 16:54:01.072 load frame OK
2018.11.09 16:54:01.182 hosting socket initialized
2018.11.09 16:54:01.182 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2018.11.09 16:54:06.900 Connect: 18.211.33.154:443
2018.11.09 16:54:16.213 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04
2018.11.09 16:54:16.916 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:54:16.916 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:54:19.447 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2018.11.09 16:54:22.932 '416315': auto connecting to a better access point DC 1 (ping is 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:54:22.947 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:54:23.166 '416315': login on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:54:24.260 Connect: 38.76.16.227:443
2018.11.09 16:54:24.260 '416315': login datacenter on Pepperstone-Edge04 through DC 1 (ping: 1.90 ms)
2018.11.09 16:54:24.291 '416315': previous successful authorization performed from 173.231.184.89
2018.11.09 16:54:25.525 '416315': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2018.11.09 16:57:00.197 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received

 
i have indicators attatched and ive not selected dll on them.
Files:
DIV.PNG  168 kb
harmonic.PNG  347 kb
PIV.PNG  242 kb
trend.PNG  291 kb
1...456789101112131415161718...31
New comment