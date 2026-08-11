VPS not working - page 18
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You have wrong broker server name displayed in your terminal. You hosting is for Pepperstone-01, not Pepperstone-Edge01
hello sir thank you for your answer the screen i send you or it marks for pepperstone edge 01 its must be a problem of the pepperstone server but the problem is to adjust i was on the vps page and i disable and reactivate the vps and then it works (sorry for the bad translation I use Google translation) thanks again for your quick reply
How to subscribe to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
How to send your EA (which must be attached to the chart) to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
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Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols in the Data Window, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it.
In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval. After that, click Request to download the found logs.
Virtual terminal logs themselves are updated at each request and saved in <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.terminal and <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.experts.
It is about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 (short description) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
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I will attach a log.
Please help those who understand the cause!
Can these VPS be relied upon, there seems to be a huge number of problems?
Seems he is using some other VPS (as far as I understand - he is not using MQL5 VPS from this portal).
Anyway, we will see the log file and will understand about which VPS he is using (VPS from this website, or any other VPS).
please i subscribed for vps today on alpari metatrader platform...but it seems the robot are not trading in the vps only when i on the autotrading locally...please whats the problem
MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
If yes so autotrading is always ON in VPS.
And dll is prohibited on VPS ... (it may be the reason why your EA is not traded).
All the information (what's happened and why) - check Virtual Platform Logs