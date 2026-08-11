VPS not working - page 14

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Sergey Golubev:

I was talking about VPS log file provided from subscribers' Metatrader in txt file - 

If I write to the service desk now so they will ask the logs anyway ... 
Because everything should be written on the logs (I am not talking about terminal logs; I am about VPS logs).

I don't understand but if you are asking for other account that have problem I only asked here and there and I had some VPS problem also from others.
Please believe me, I have a VPS not working and a just bought that is even not on the site or on the platform, this is a problem of the server and I need that it will be fixed as soon as possibile.

 
Davide Rosset:

I don't understand but if you are asking for other account that have problem I only asked here and there and I had some VPS problem also from others.
Please believe me, I have a VPS not working and a just bought that is even not on the site or on the platform, this is a problem of the server and I need that it will be fixed as soon as possibile.

I believe you, and I've already wrote to the service desk with the link to this thread.

I only do not understand - why no one provided VPS logs from their Metatraders ... it is 10 seconds to do ...
we are having two pages on this thread; and no one uploaded any logs in *.txt file format ... and we are having "just talking here" ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

I believe you, and I've already wrote to the service desk with the link to this thread.

I only do not understand - why no one provided VPS logs from their Metatraders ... it is 10 seconds to do ...
we are having two pages on this thread; and no one uploaded any logs in *.txt file format ... and we are having "just talking here" ...

I don't know why but I also didn't noticed it, and it was just luckily because my new VPS didn't appear and I opened journal on New York 11 account and all the screen empty so I started to think..

This is on the site, look at the simbol...

this image is from the site on my VPS subscription... look on the left... the simbol isn't right

 
Davide Rosset:

I don't know why but I also didn't noticed it, and it was just luckily because my new VPS didn't appear and I opened journal on New York 11 account and all the screen empty so I started to think..

Your Metatrader (Operation System) is on 64-bit?
Windows 10, and 64-bit, right?
because VPS will not work with 32-bit.

----------------

log files - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal#log
(Journals - log files).

Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Your Metatrader (Operation System) is on 64-bit?
Windows 10, and 64-bit, right?
because VPS will not work with 32-bit.

----------------

log files - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal#log
(Journals - log files).

Yes, windows 10 64-bit

I already had 3 VPS of 1 month each but no problem with them...  

 
Davide Rosset:

Yes, windows 10 64-bit

I already had 3 VPS of 1 month each but no problem with them...  

Anyway, I wrote to the service desk.
Without log files but with the link to this thread.

Hope they will reply or will fix.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Anyway, I wrote to the service desk.
Without log files but with the link to this thread.

Hope they will reply or will fix.

Thank you so much, hope the trade will not cut my neck on this night

 

Hi I like to add I can also confirm it stopped working need this up and running asap please


the vps IP  173.231.184.94 gives no ping Request timed out. meaning its offline please fix



2018.12.03 21:12:45.677 Virtual Hosting: 5985309 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 New York 11' (173.231.184.94:443 failed)


I'm afraid because of this distribution I may not able to my copy signal in time currently my connection has 92.77ms to new york.

Only reason I brought this VPS service so I can have my ea runnng and signal running without disruption,

I may have ended up with big losses due to running ea just stopped because of VPS being down and  luckley it's just 1 loss running at £2.30 because of VPS server error

Files:
20181203.log  31 kb
Ping.txt  2 kb
 
Yes VPS not working here as well,
Files:
Screenshot_v22n.png  154 kb
 
The problem has not been solved.
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