VPS not working - page 25

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AhmedMostafa2020:
Already signed in and I got in the tab down that I signed in.

Also trading account is signed in and no problems at all 
Also in the site its active .. Yesterday all was working but suddenly its disappear and I can't got it again ( I mean the vps). 
I tried to delete all and do again and have same problem .. 
Market is closed during the weekend (brokers and internet/VPS providers are usually making some maintemance in that time).
You can try in Monday (and try tomorrow too).
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This doesn't make sense, try to do all that from a different computer.

I will try thanks 
 
Sergey Golubev:
Market is closed during the weekend (brokers and internet/VPS providers are usually making some maintemance in that time).
You can try in Monday (and try tomorrow too).
But yesterday all was working and then stopped suddenly ..  I don't know how to solve this problem .. Maybe coz I use platform for forex company not the original MT4 ?? 
 
AhmedMostafa2020:
But yesterday all was working and then stopped suddenly ..  I don't know how to solve this problem .. Maybe coz I use platform for forex company not the original MT4 ?? 

Its not that, most users we use custom broker terminals.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its not that, most users we use custom broker terminals.

Hmmm I will try another computer and let you know 

Thanks 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This doesn't make sense, try to do all that from a different computer.

Already tried another computer and same problem .. 
 
AhmedMostafa2020:
Already tried another computer and same problem .. 

Something is wrong in your setup/configuration/MQL5 account, but I couldn't know what.

 
AhmedMostafa2020:


Here you are

You can try to use the login in Community tab as ahmedmostafa2020 (instead of AhmedMostafa2020)
Because your forum login is ahmedmostafa2020
and check log file after that.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Something is wrong in your setup/configuration/MQL5 account, but I couldn't know what.

It's was working and then stopping suddenly .. Don't know why?
I didn't opened or do anything 
 


Have a look on this !

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