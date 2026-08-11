VPS not working - page 10
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By the way, there were no any issue for the people who are using MT5.
I mean: Metatrader 5 did not have any issue with VPS (it is true).
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Use Metatrader 5, and you will not have any issue at all
my promotion :)
might be not too much mt5 user use VPS :)
Hello, i have to report again:
why is the ping suddenly increasing that much? Even my ping from my local machine is better. I am using Metatrader 5 Build 1932.
Is any support reading this?
Hello, i have to report again:
why is the ping suddenly increasing that much? Even my ping from my local machine is better. I am using Metatrader 5 Build 1932.
Is any support reading this?
Metatrader 5 did not (and do not) have any issue with MQL5 VPS.
As to the ping issue so the technical team knows about it (some ping fegures were mistaken in past as I understand).
Anyway, I report to them about your situation with the link to this post.
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I've sent the idea to them yesterday (the idea which was discussed on this thread): it is may good if the people can move their VPS subscription to the other server based on ping without asking admins for that (on the same way as we can move VPS subscription from one account to the other one).
If it will be implemented so - everything will be fixed with ping, and you/we will be abple to move the subscription to any VPS with good/low ping.
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PS. Yes, I reported to the technical team with the link to your post.
Hello,
regarding my problem: Is it possible to change the Host server from MQL5 New York 1 to New York 2?
I am asking, because the month i was with New York 2, i hadn't that problem.
Regards
Hello,
regarding my problem: Is it possible to change the Host server from MQL5 New York 1 to New York 2?
I am asking, because the month i was with New York 2, i hadn't that problem.
Regards
technical team told me that they changed.
Hello,
yes, restart get me to the other host server. i am excited if this solves the problem.
Regards
Again, some kind of garbage with VPS, when I connected to the server, the ping speed was 0.65-0.85 ms, since Friday 02/11/2018, it rose to 7.35 ms, who should I contact, what should I do?
Webzilla Frankfurt 5976942
Again, some kind of garbage with VPS, when I connected to the server, the ping speed was 0.65-0.85 ms, since Friday 02/11/2018, it rose to 7.35 ms, who should I contact, what should I do?
Webzilla Frankfurt 5976942
The ping usually rise over the weekend.
Again, some kind of garbage with VPS, when I connected to the server, the ping speed was 0.65-0.85 ms, since Friday 02/11/2018, it rose to 7.35 ms, who should I contact, what should I do?
Webzilla Frankfurt 5976942
0.65 ms is very good, and can be used for high-frequency trading (HFT).
7.35 is also very very good, and you can use for high-frequency trading too.
If you are not using HFT technology (if you are not many 100 or 1000 orders in 1 ms with every single ms) so it does not matter - 0.65 or 7.35, or 70 ms in some cases.
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There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 13:22
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.