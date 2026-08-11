VPS not working - page 13
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Hi,
I've just made the payments for a new month of VPS but on paypal appear the payments, instead on MT4 account nothing appear...
What I have to do? It's the first time that it's doing this
You can check the procedure/steps about HowTo (in case you missed something) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
missing signal trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Besides, there are some limitations, for example - MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 can be used for 64-bit Metatrader/OS only -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mt5 VPS
Slava, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
And if you think that VPS does not work so you will see it on VPS log files -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA on VPS not executing orders
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34You can check log files (rwo log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
...
VPS is actually not working.. see s below
1 19:16:43.589 Virtual Hosting: 5984829 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 New York 11' (173.231.184.94:443 failed)
Hi
Lars
There is the thread related to this subject -
<Deleted as posts have been moved here>
As I said and more other people are complaining about New York 11? Should we write a ticket for the same issue and then hope MQL5 service will pay attention?
As I said and more other people are complaining about New York 11? Should we write a ticket for the same issue and then hope MQL5 service will pay attention?
Service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
But I can write the ticket to the service desk (I am forum moderator so hope they will reply to me).
I was writing the tickets many times ...
But I need VPS log files.
I can not write to the service desk something as "few persons are having the feeling that ...".
They need proof. And this proof is the VPS log files (check my post above on this thread).
Because they can check from their server side (just in case of possible global issue), and VPS subscribers should provide VPS log files from their Metatraders (just in case VPS works, and the subscribers did something wrong and got this issue ...).
----------------
Service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
But I can write the ticket to the service desk (I am forum moderator so hope they will reply to me).
I was writing the tickets many times ...
But I need VPS log files.
I can not write to the service desk something as "few persons are having the feeling that ...".
They need proof. And this proof is the VPS log files (check my post above on this thread).
Because they can check from their server side (just in case of possible global issue), and VPS subscribers should provide VPS log files from their Metatraders (just in case VPS works, and the subscribers did something wrong and got this issue ...).
----------------
This is the VPS that is not working, in addition I had just bought another one New York 11 but nothing on the site and on the platform, just my payment on paypal
This is the VPS that is not working, in addition I had just bought another one New York 11 but nothing on the site and on the platform, just my payment on paypal
I was talking about VPS log file provided from subscribers' Metatrader in txt file -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA on VPS not executing orders
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34You can check log files (rwo log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
Besides, there is one thread where MK is replying and trying to help: VPS not working
If I write to the service desk now so they will ask the logs anyway ...
Because everything should be written on the logs (I am not talking about terminal logs; I am about VPS logs).