I Buy VPS MQl5 , But I have Big Problem ??

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hello ,

I Buy VPS MQl5 And Work Good

But Some Time Happen Big Problem I Want Solution

Look Image

Problem VPS MQL5

when  market work today , i found my ea remove from chart !!!!!!!!!

when My EA Work Good In Chart On VPS , Some Time Happen this Problem And Remove MY EA ,  why ?

More Happen this Problem this Mean i dont Useful From VPS

I Want Solution ?

thank you

 

It may be two reasons - 

  • the forex market (and EAs) does not work during the weekends (26th of May was Sunday),
    or
  • your EA is using dll or having some other limitations related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.

----------------

to make in shorter:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348

MQL5 VPS
MQL5 VPS
  • 2018.11.10
  • www.mql5.com
VPS issue - After syncing local MT4 terminal with VPS MT4 terminal: On my PC/Laptop the MT4 terminal change the status of the EA that was running...
 
Sergey Golubev:

It may be two reasons - 

  • the forex market (and EAs) does not work during the weekends (26th of May was Sunday),
    or
  • your EA is using dll or having some other limitations related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.

----------------

to make in shorter:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/



MY EA dont use DLL

and thank you , can send this problem to manager mql5 ??

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:



MY EA dont use DLL

and thank you , can send this problem to manager mql5 ??

It may be dll reason (your EA is trying to call dll), or any other coding reason (if you are the coder so you should know about it).
You can synchronize once again to check.

---------------

The service desk is dealing with financial issues only now sorry.

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:



MY EA dont use DLL

and thank you , can send this problem to manager mql5 ??

It fails to initialize due to code 0 (inputs error).

Check your settings and re-synchronize, it may be a coding error.

 

i check my EA mq5 by COMPILE and show me " 0 " error and " 0 " warning

this mean its my code good

and my ea dont call any dll

i create this ea by my self

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:

i check my EA mq5 by COMPILE and show me " 0 " error and " 0 " warning

this mean its my code good

and my ea dont call any dll

i create this ea by my self

Perhaps you have any exit function or expiration condition in your code that happened in some market situation.

 

hello

LOOk more people have the same problem

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245605

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286144

this mean there problem

you must solution it fast


EA Remove from chart From itself By VPS MQL5


thank you

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:

hello

LOOk more people have the same problem

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245605

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286144

this mean there problem

you must solution it fast


EA Remove from chart From itself By VPS MQL5


thank you

This is not true.

1. Because the first thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245605 is not related to VPS (this thread is related to the coding only). The user was talking about indicator, and the name of the thread is about EA, and he posted the library code. So, he confused. And it is nothing with VPS.

2. The second thread you provided https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286144 - this user confused as well: he did not make any changes on the charts/EAs attached but he made a synchronization. I mean: everything was fine with his EA and with VPS (he did not understand the message on the log file) - EA was not removed from the chart on VPS.

 

ok

then what happen with me !!! i dont know

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