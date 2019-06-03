I Buy VPS MQl5 , But I have Big Problem ??
It may be two reasons -
- the forex market (and EAs) does not work during the weekends (26th of May was Sunday),
or
- your EA is using dll or having some other limitations related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
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to make in shorter:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348
- 2018.11.10
- www.mql5.com
It may be two reasons -
- the forex market (and EAs) does not work during the weekends (26th of May was Sunday),
or
- your EA is using dll or having some other limitations related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
----------------
to make in shorter:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/
MY EA dont use DLL
and thank you , can send this problem to manager mql5 ??
MY EA dont use DLL
and thank you , can send this problem to manager mql5 ??
It may be dll reason (your EA is trying to call dll), or any other coding reason (if you are the coder so you should know about it).
You can synchronize once again to check.
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The service desk is dealing with financial issues only now sorry.
hello
LOOk more people have the same problem
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245605
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286144
this mean there problem
you must solution it fast
EA Remove from chart From itself By VPS MQL5
thank you
This is not true.
1. Because the first thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245605 is not related to VPS (this thread is related to the coding only). The user was talking about indicator, and the name of the thread is about EA, and he posted the library code. So, he confused. And it is nothing with VPS.
2. The second thread you provided https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286144 - this user confused as well: he did not make any changes on the charts/EAs attached but he made a synchronization. I mean: everything was fine with his EA and with VPS (he did not understand the message on the log file) - EA was not removed from the chart on VPS.
ok
then what happen with me !!! i dont know
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hello ,
I Buy VPS MQl5 And Work Good
But Some Time Happen Big Problem I Want Solution
Look Image
when market work today , i found my ea remove from chart !!!!!!!!!
when My EA Work Good In Chart On VPS , Some Time Happen this Problem And Remove MY EA , why ?
More Happen this Problem this Mean i dont Useful From VPS
I Want Solution ?
thank you