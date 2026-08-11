VPS not working - page 6
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Dear VPS support team
Let us know when you will solve this problem with your hosting.
Thanks
If VPS is working, so everything should be fine.
It may be something with your EA, or your VPS settings, or any.
In there is no any problems on two VPS log files so it is not VPS issue just for sure.
Is the CPU status 0% correct???
I do not think it is related to ping. Because small ping or big ping - EA should trade anyway.
Are you sure that EA must trade (on same prober with same chart/timeframe with similar accounts)?
because many EAs are performing in different way for the different brokers (because the quotes/data are different from one broker to an other one).
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It is about the signal but it may be related to EAs as well (I mean: there are many reasons why EA did not trade yesterday for example) -
Hi Sergey,
As I checked, the from the EA's strategy. It should've open trades in my broker data. This is supported by the back test done for the period of the 29th and 30th using my broker's data. So I believe it really has something to do with the VPS hosting -- Webzilla Moscow. Something may have happened and the higher ping is just one manifestation of that error.
Appreciate your response. Thanks!
Regards,
Jayvee
Dear VPS support team
Let us know when you will solve this problem with your hosting on London 7? Multiple users in Southern Africa have the same issue as noted in this thread. Or let us know what options we have. Expensive for us to be down. Ongoing for at least 48 hours already.
Thank you
These same is for Webzilla Frankfurt. Please solve this problem a.s.a.p.. It is already the second day that EAs do not work.
I am forum moderator and I can not check anything.
But as far as I know - the admins (admins of MQL5 VPS service) are reading this thread (they are reading/checking every single post on this thread).
So, I hope that everything will be fixed soon.
For information.
Absoluetley the same for me on Webzilla Amsterdam 1 MQL5 Amsterdam 1 MQL5 Amsterdam 2
Not working here either, Servers London and Moscow. Really annoying...
More details please:
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Why need more details?
Admins are reading it (fixing) - for every single case (because it is not global error as I understand; not for majority of users).