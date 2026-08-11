VPS not working - page 2
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We've got reports from some users, that they cannot access some (not all) London VPS servers.
Please run below command to found root cause:
1) Press "Start" button and type cmd.exe
2) In CMD windows type tracert 109.123.101.15 and press Enter
3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 188.202.180.32 and press Enter
4) Copy output or attach screenshots here
Hi Aytugan,
Here is my results. As Im am struggling with the same problem, EA runs fine on local but doesn't open trades on VPS. Please read https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286285:
CMD Results:
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 33 ms 5 ms 116 ms 192.168.2.1
2 40 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1
3 77 ms 15 ms 11 ms 172.22.2.22
4 15 ms 29 ms 27 ms 172.22.254.126
5 72 ms 13 ms 31 ms 172.22.254.245
6 44 ms 10 ms 12 ms bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]
7 80 ms 78 ms 15 ms 41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]
8 279 ms 247 ms 269 ms core.xe-0-0-1-gb-ld-te-pbr-1.gb.africainx.net [41.84.13.13]
9 247 ms 276 ms 247 ms linx-224.inx.as13213.net [195.66.226.9]
10 209 ms 204 ms 249 ms 83.170.70.238
11 319 ms 295 ms 197 ms 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
Trace complete.
Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 2 ms <1 ms 192.168.2.1
2 13 ms 1 ms 1 ms 192.168.1.1
3 33 ms 205 ms 12 ms 172.22.2.22
4 97 ms 32 ms 56 ms 172.22.254.126
5 65 ms 10 ms 18 ms 172.22.254.245
6 47 ms 81 ms 13 ms bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]
7 196 ms 42 ms 18 ms 41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]
8 217 ms 290 ms 263 ms core.xe-1-1-0-nl-am-eqx-dce-1.nl.africainx.net [41.84.12.50]
9 246 ms 253 ms 247 ms 2101.r0.r327.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [176.56.179.139]
10 445 ms 233 ms 301 ms be1.r0.r328.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [91.194.117.194]
11 189 ms 238 ms 199 ms asd-s17-rou-1041.nl.eurorings.net [80.249.210.108]
12 201 ms 230 ms 308 ms asd2-rou-1043.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.234]
13 200 ms 207 ms 309 ms asd2-rou-1022.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.222]
14 * * * Request timed out.
Hi
Im having trouble with my vps. When I bought it Ive bought it with 6ms. Today I see it with 27ms. Makes Huge difference on my trading.
Ive already contacted my broker and they say they dont see any issues with their servers. I would like to know what seems to be the problem.
Im expecting a 6ms ping not 27
thanks
Andre
Hi
Im having trouble with my vps. When I bought it Ive bought it with 6ms. Today I see it with 27ms. Makes Huge difference on my trading.
Ive already contacted my broker and they say they dont see any issues with their servers. I would like to know what seems to be the problem.
Im expecting a 6ms ping not 27
thanks
Andre
Just found some replies which may be related to your case (and may be - not sorry) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.10.02 18:25
The fast ping is your VPS connection, on the down right corner is your terminal connection speed.
These are 2 different things.
When you synchronize with your VPS, trading is moved there, so the slow speed of your MT terminal is irrelevant.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ping is still showing slow after Renting MQL5 VPS!!!
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.21 22:54
You've got it all wrong.
By renting a MQL5 VPS you won't increase the connection speed between your MT4 terminal and your broker server.
VPS is for running EAs or subscribing to signals on a MT4 terminal much closer to your broker's server, with a much higher speed (low ping).
If you've rented the VPS in order to trade manually faster, you can't.
If you are trading with an Expert Advisor, you should load your expert on a chart, adjust your settings, click the autotrading button and then go to your VPS and right click >> Synchronize, Charts, Experts, Indicators.
Then with a right click on the VPS >> journal you can see that everything was synchronized alright and your current ping.
Where i have to download MT4 latest version.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please someone zip the installer of MT4 ?
Mladen Rakic, 2018.10.15 18:51
No need to use various mt4 installs
Here you have it https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this
Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)
Just found some replies which may be related to your case (and may be - not sorry) -
Hi Sergey
The problem is that my vps connection used to be 6ms and sudently overnight is 26ms
it's downloading MT5 only.
Hi Aytugan,
Trace complete.
Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 1 ms 2 ms <1 ms 192.168.2.1
2 13 ms 1 ms 1 ms 192.168.1.1
3 33 ms 205 ms 12 ms 172.22.2.22
4 97 ms 32 ms 56 ms 172.22.254.126
5 65 ms 10 ms 18 ms 172.22.254.245
6 47 ms 81 ms 13 ms bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]
7 196 ms 42 ms 18 ms 41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]
8 217 ms 290 ms 263 ms core.xe-1-1-0-nl-am-eqx-dce-1.nl.africainx.net [41.84.12.50]
9 246 ms 253 ms 247 ms 2101.r0.r327.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [176.56.179.139]
10 445 ms 233 ms 301 ms be1.r0.r328.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [91.194.117.194]
11 189 ms 238 ms 199 ms asd-s17-rou-1041.nl.eurorings.net [80.249.210.108]
12 201 ms 230 ms 308 ms asd2-rou-1043.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.234]
13 200 ms 207 ms 309 ms asd2-rou-1022.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.222]
14 * * * Request timed out.
Sorry I had a type in the IP address , please re-do tracert for
3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 88.202.180.32 and press Enter