VPS not working - page 2

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Aytugan Khafizov:

We've got reports from some users, that they cannot access some (not all) London VPS servers.

Please run below command to found root cause:

1) Press "Start" button and type cmd.exe

2) In CMD windows type tracert 109.123.101.15 and press Enter

3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 188.202.180.32 and press Enter

4) Copy output or attach screenshots here

Hi Aytugan,

Here is my results. As Im am struggling with the same problem, EA runs fine on local but doesn't open trades on VPS. Please read https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286285:

CMD Results:

Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]

Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]

over a maximum of 30 hops:


  1    33 ms     5 ms   116 ms  192.168.2.1

  2    40 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1

  3    77 ms    15 ms    11 ms  172.22.2.22

  4    15 ms    29 ms    27 ms  172.22.254.126

  5    72 ms    13 ms    31 ms  172.22.254.245

  6    44 ms    10 ms    12 ms  bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]

  7    80 ms    78 ms    15 ms  41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]

  8   279 ms   247 ms   269 ms  core.xe-0-0-1-gb-ld-te-pbr-1.gb.africainx.net [41.84.13.13]

  9   247 ms   276 ms   247 ms  linx-224.inx.as13213.net [195.66.226.9]

 10   209 ms   204 ms   249 ms  83.170.70.238

 11   319 ms   295 ms   197 ms  6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]


Trace complete.

Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]

over a maximum of 30 hops:


  1     1 ms     2 ms    <1 ms  192.168.2.1

  2    13 ms     1 ms     1 ms  192.168.1.1

  3    33 ms   205 ms    12 ms  172.22.2.22

  4    97 ms    32 ms    56 ms  172.22.254.126

  5    65 ms    10 ms    18 ms  172.22.254.245

  6    47 ms    81 ms    13 ms  bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]

  7   196 ms    42 ms    18 ms  41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]

  8   217 ms   290 ms   263 ms  core.xe-1-1-0-nl-am-eqx-dce-1.nl.africainx.net [41.84.12.50]

  9   246 ms   253 ms   247 ms  2101.r0.r327.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [176.56.179.139]

 10   445 ms   233 ms   301 ms  be1.r0.r328.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [91.194.117.194]

 11   189 ms   238 ms   199 ms  asd-s17-rou-1041.nl.eurorings.net [80.249.210.108]

 12   201 ms   230 ms   308 ms  asd2-rou-1043.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.234] 

 13   200 ms   207 ms   309 ms  asd2-rou-1022.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.222] 

 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.

EA works locally, but will not operate on VPS through MT4
EA works locally, but will not operate on VPS through MT4
  • 2018.10.29
  • www.mql5.com
Good day, My EA have been working fine on the MQL5 VPS, but since this morning it doesn't open trades...
 

Hi


Im having trouble with my vps. When I bought it Ive bought it with 6ms. Today I see it with 27ms. Makes Huge difference on my trading.

Ive already contacted my broker and they say they dont see any issues with their servers. I would like to know what seems to be the problem.

Im expecting a 6ms ping not 27


thanks

Andre

 
3 of my vps account is not work from friday until now.. most of them hosting at amsterdam server.. any issued to fix problem
 
Andre1992:

Hi


Im having trouble with my vps. When I bought it Ive bought it with 6ms. Today I see it with 27ms. Makes Huge difference on my trading.

Ive already contacted my broker and they say they dont see any issues with their servers. I would like to know what seems to be the problem.

Im expecting a 6ms ping not 27


thanks

Andre

Just found some replies which may be related to your case (and may be - not sorry) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.10.02 18:25

The fast ping is your VPS connection, on the down right corner is your terminal connection speed.

These are 2 different things.

When you synchronize with your VPS, trading is moved there, so the slow speed of your MT terminal is irrelevant.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Ping is still showing slow after Renting MQL5 VPS!!!

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.21 22:54

You've got it all wrong.

By renting a MQL5 VPS you won't increase the connection speed between your MT4 terminal and your broker server.

VPS is for running EAs or subscribing to signals on a MT4 terminal much closer to your broker's server, with a much higher speed (low ping).

If you've rented the VPS in order to trade manually faster, you can't.

If you are trading with an Expert Advisor, you should load your expert on a chart, adjust your settings, click the autotrading button and then go to your VPS and right click >> Synchronize, Charts, Experts, Indicators.

Then with a right click on the VPS >> journal you can see that everything was synchronized alright and your current ping.

 
Where i have to download MT4 latest version.
 
Rajkumar Palanisamy:
Where i have to download MT4 latest version.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please someone zip the installer of MT4 ?

Mladen Rakic, 2018.10.15 18:51

No need to use various mt4 installs

Here you have it  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this




 Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)


 
Sergey Golubev:

Just found some replies which may be related to your case (and may be - not sorry) -

Hi Sergey


The problem is that my vps connection used to be 6ms and sudently overnight is 26ms


 
Sergey Golubev:

it's downloading MT5 only.

 
Francois Boonzaaier:

Hi Aytugan,


Trace complete.

Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]

over a maximum of 30 hops:


  1     1 ms     2 ms    <1 ms  192.168.2.1

  2    13 ms     1 ms     1 ms  192.168.1.1

  3    33 ms   205 ms    12 ms  172.22.2.22

  4    97 ms    32 ms    56 ms  172.22.254.126

  5    65 ms    10 ms    18 ms  172.22.254.245

  6    47 ms    81 ms    13 ms  bgpcore.skyfi.co.za [196.32.96.205]

  7   196 ms    42 ms    18 ms  41-66-181-177-skyfi-gw.ip4.africainx.net [41.66.181.177]

  8   217 ms   290 ms   263 ms  core.xe-1-1-0-nl-am-eqx-dce-1.nl.africainx.net [41.84.12.50]

  9   246 ms   253 ms   247 ms  2101.r0.r327.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [176.56.179.139]

 10   445 ms   233 ms   301 ms  be1.r0.r328.nkf.ams.nl.iptp.net [91.194.117.194]

 11   189 ms   238 ms   199 ms  asd-s17-rou-1041.nl.eurorings.net [80.249.210.108]

 12   201 ms   230 ms   308 ms  asd2-rou-1043.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.234] 

 13   200 ms   207 ms   309 ms  asd2-rou-1022.nl.eurorings.net [134.222.48.222] 

 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.


Sorry I had a type in the IP address , please re-do tracert for

3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 88.202.180.32 and press Enter

 
I have the same problem the EAs work locally but not on the vps...
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