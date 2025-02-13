Change account in VPS purchase not happening
Hi I have purchase a VPS sometime back i used it in one of my account but now i want to change the account but it's not changing any solutions. my broker is HFM
Halim Reza:
Hi I have purchase a VPS sometime back i used it in one of my account but now i want to change the account but it's not changing any solutions. my broker is HFM
Hi I have purchase a VPS sometime back i used it in one of my account but now i want to change the account but it's not changing any solutions. my broker is HFM
If you put the details of the new account in the MQL5 VPS >> Change account field, you will find your MQL5 VPS waiting for your under the new account number in the Navigator window, if you restart your terminal and you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your halimreza login.
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