Press review - page 527
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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Gov Lowe Speaks and range price movement
2017-06-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks]
[AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks] = Speech in a panel discussion at the Crawford Australian Leadership Forum, in Canberra.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Gov Lowe Speaks news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Member Evans Speaks and range price movement
2017-06-19 23:15 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Evans Speaks]
[USD - FOMC Member Evans Speaks] = Speech about current economic conditions and monetary policy at the New York University Money Marketeers event.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by China Industrial Output news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2017-06-20 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = Detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and range price movement
2017-06-21 22:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
What Does The Bear Market In Oil Tell Us (based on the article)
H4 price is on bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud. If the price breaks 44.52 support level to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing, otherwise - bearish ranging within the levels.
EUR/USD - Brexit is "huge mistake" and minimizing negative impact; daily price is on bullish ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
If the price breaks 1.1118 support to below on daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started with the ranging way: the price will be inside Ichimoku cloud with 1.0922 target for the fully bearish reversal.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-06-23 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Official Cash Rate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. New Home Sales and range price movement
2017-06-23 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous months.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. New Home Sales news event
Brent Crude Oil - waiting for recovery (based on the article)
Daily price is below 200 SMA in the bullish area for the ranging within 44.34 support and 46.62 resistance. Breaking 44.34 level to below will lead to the bearish trend to be continuing, and if the price crosses 46.62 resistance to above so the secondary bear market rally will be started with47.73/48.80 nearesttarget to re-enter.
DJIA and S&P 500: breaking new high (based on the article)
"The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the German DAX are the only three major averages around the globe to set new all-time intraday highs this week, and they did so on June 19 or June 20. All nine indexes have positive weekly charts. Overbought readings are noted on the Dow 30, S&P 500, the Nasdaq, the Nikkei 225, India’s Nifty 50 and the German DAX. Dow Transports, Russell 2000 and the Shanghai Composite have rising momentum readings."
"The Dow Jones Industrial Average (21,397.29 on June 22) set an all-time intraday high of 21,535.03 on June 20, and has a positive but overbought weekly chart. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of 21,987 and 22,041, respectively. My quarterly value level lags at 19,189."
"The S&P 500 (2,434.15 on June 22) set an all-time intraday high of 2,453.82 on June 19, and has a positive but overbought weekly chart. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of 2,448.8 and 2,537.9, respectively. Note that the monthly level has been tested as a warning. My quarterly value level lags at 2,225.2."