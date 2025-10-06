Press review - page 526
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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Output and range price movement
2017-06-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
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From MarketWatch article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Output news event
Federal Funds Rate forecast by Danske Bank (based on the article)
Danske remains tactically short EUR/USD targeting 1.09:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Consumer Price Index
2017-06-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = The Consumer Price Index m/m measures changes in prices of a basket of consumer goods and services in the given month compared to the previous one. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the consumer.
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From official report:
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news events
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: FOMC Federal Funds Rate
2017-06-14 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
Why The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates When Inflation Remains Low (based on the article)
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2017-06-14 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by NZ GDP news event
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: MPC Official Bank Rate and range price movement
2017-06-15 12:00 GMT | [GBP - 0.25%]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - 0.25%] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Official Bank Rate news event
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOJ Policy Rate and range price movement
2017-06-16 03:54 GMT | [JPY - BOJ Policy Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - BOJ Policy Rate] = BoJ Interest Rate Decision is made 8 times a year. The regulator's interest rate is used to provide loans to commercial banks. Establishing an interest rate is one of the main tools of the monetary policy used by the Bank of Japan to regulate the strength of its currency. Increase in the percentage rate has a positive effect on JPY.
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From zerohedge article : Bank Of Japan Leaves Policy, Economic Outlook Unchanged
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by BOJ Policy Rate news event
Weekly Outlook: 2017, June 18 - June 25 (based on the article)
The US dollar enjoyed some strength thanks to the Fed’s hawkish hike. Can it continue advancing? The Fed can continue influencing currencies thanks to speeches from top Fed officials. In addition, we have housing data from the US and other events. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 18 - June 25 (based on the article)
EUR/USD failed to move higher and eventually dropped after the Fed raised rates. Has the trend changed? The second round of the French Parliamentary elections and PMIs stand out. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.