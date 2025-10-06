Press review - page 522
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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Approvals and range price movement
2017-05-29 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Building Permits] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Building Approvals news event
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NZDUSD, M5, 2017.05.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
S&P 500 and Dow Jones: traders remain short (based on the article)
S&P 500 daily price was on the secondary correction and it was bounced from 2354 support level to below for 2418 resistance level to be tested. Anyway, the bearish divergence is appear on the daily price, while the ascending triangle pattern was formed for the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Strategy: stay neutral.
Dow Jones price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within the following s/r levels:
FTSE 100 - Relegation Candidates (based on the article)
Daily shares price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on trying to break 7554 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, if the price crosses 7447 support to below so the secondary correction will be started with 7197 support as a bearish reversal target.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2017-05-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
Dow Jones Industrial Average - intra-day correction; 21,112 resistance is the key (based on the article)
DJIA H4 price was bounced from 21,112 resistance level to below for 21,009 support level to be tested for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started.
EUR/USD - daily price is on weekly resistance to be tested; 1.1268 level is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.1268 weekly resistance level and 1.1095 support level. If the price crosses 1.1268 resistance so the bullish trend will be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-06-01 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
Brent Crude Oil and WTI - bullish ranging near above Ichimoku cloud; 43.55 for Brent Crude Oil and 42.18 for WTI are the keys (based on the article)
Weekly price for Crude Oil is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is ranging within 58.35 resistance level and 46.62 support level with the descending pattern tpo be formed for the price to be crossed 46.62 and with 43.55 bearish reversal support level.
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WTI weekly price is near and above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 55.21 bullish continuation resistance and 43.73 support level. Bearish descending pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for 42.18 bearish reversal support level as a target.
Nike share price estimated to be reduced to 51 (based on the article)
Nike shares price is located near and below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The descent bearish triangle pattern was formed by the price together with 50.81 to be crossed to below for the weekly primary bearish trend to be continue.
2017-06-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = ISM Manufacturing PMI shows the business conditions in the US manufacturing sector in the reporting month. The indicator is based on a survey of representatives from more than 400 companies. Unlike Markit, ISM considers not only private companies but is based on the common NAICS (North American Industrial Classification System) list. The questionnaire considers employment, production level, inventories, new orders and supplier deliveries.
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Forecast data from the source:
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