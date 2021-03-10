100pips momentum - page 2

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Hi mladen, 

 

I got HMA4 (attached).

May you help to make it into MTF HMA4?

 

Thanks,

anton 

 
anton1:

Hi,

Thanks for your response.

But, I need HMA4 "change into MTF HMA4".

 

May you help me, please 

Sorry,i am zero in coding matters.

if it was from tsd originated,may be copy/paste help me,because tsd codes are simple,clean,straight forward and easy to follow or may be we are familiar with but this code is a bit complicated :)
 
mntiwana:
Sorry,i am zero in coding matters.

if it was from tsd originated,may be copy/paste help me,because tsd codes are simple,clean,straight forward and easy to follow or may be we are familiar with but this code is a bit complicated :)

Hi mntiwana,

 

it is ok, friend. Thanks for your kind response.

I hope other coding expert friends willing to help me.

 

Regards,

 
mql5saja:

Sorry, forget attach the indi 

here the indi

Thanks for sharing, but how can I replicate the settings on my MT4 mobile? Please please help... 
 
ibakinniyi:
Thanks for sharing, but how can I replicate the settings on my MT4 mobile? Please please help... 

We can not use custom indicators/EAs/tools in mobile Metatrader.

 
Does anyone have the mt5 version of 100 pips momentum Indicator?
Please help.
Also am looking for the mt5 version of the future predictor?
 

Hull

Hull indicators

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  2. Hull moving average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  3. XHullTrend_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Fast ema Hull average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Triple fast ema Hull - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  6. Hull levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. Hull MA thread 
  8. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  10. Hull Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  11. Hull Moving Average (HMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  12. Super Trend Hull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  13. ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  14. Hull Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  15. EMA variation ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  16. Hull ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  17. HullTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  18. HMA - indicator for MetaTrader  
  19. Rainbow_HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  20. HullTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  21. HullTrendOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 
  22. ColorHMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hull EAs

  1. Hma EA thread
  2. Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Hull ribbon
Hull ribbon
  • www.mql5.com
This "ribbon" indicator is using an Hull moving average variation indicator that was originally published (with some more explanation) here : Hull Variation This version : It is using the "speed" property of...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Hma Ea

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.19 18:15

Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.

New in the trading engine:

  • there can be only one 'market entry' transaction on the bar (this is an internal parameter, it is not placed in the input parameters and this is not related to the ' Only one positions ' parameter)
  • when working in the 'inside signals ' mode (' Search signals, in seconds ' is greater than or equal to '10'), the current bar is bar # 0, when operating in the 'only at the time of birth of a new bar' (' Search signals, in seconds ' less than '10') current bar - bar # 1

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Hma Ea

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 10:37

Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

This advisor is the development of the first version ( Super Trend Hull EA )

New in version 2 :

  • ' Type trade: ' - type of allowed trade ( Only BUY , Only SELL , BUY and SELL )
  • ' Use time control' - enable / disable the trading time interval. The time interval is set from ' Start Hour ' :: ' Start Minute ' to ' End Hour ' :: ' End Minute '

The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.


 
Sergey Golubev:

The Super Trend Hull EA 2 you shared above..  I have been using the Indicator included it with great success.  I am using it on a higher time frame to determine my overall trend direction.  Then I go to lower time frame and only enter the trades in that that matching trend direction as they appear.  When the trend direction changes on the higher time frame, I close all open trades and wait on the lower time frame for the next signal to enter a trade is the matching trend direction.

I bet if you did this to the EA, you would see much more profitable and stable results!

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