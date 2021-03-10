100pips momentum - page 2
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Hi mladen,
I got HMA4 (attached).
May you help to make it into MTF HMA4?
Thanks,
anton
Hi,
Thanks for your response.
But, I need HMA4 "change into MTF HMA4".
May you help me, please
if it was from tsd originated,may be copy/paste help me,because tsd codes are simple,clean,straight forward and easy to follow or may be we are familiar with but this code is a bit complicated :)
Sorry,i am zero in coding matters.
if it was from tsd originated,may be copy/paste help me,because tsd codes are simple,clean,straight forward and easy to follow or may be we are familiar with but this code is a bit complicated :)
Hi mntiwana,
it is ok, friend. Thanks for your kind response.
I hope other coding expert friends willing to help me.
Regards,
Sorry, forget attach the indi
here the indi
Thanks for sharing, but how can I replicate the settings on my MT4 mobile? Please please help...
We can not use custom indicators/EAs/tools in mobile Metatrader.
Hull
Hull indicators
Hull EAs
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hma Ea
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.19 18:15
Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.
New in the trading engine:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hma Ea
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 10:37Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
This advisor is the development of the first version ( Super Trend Hull EA )
New in version 2 :
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.
The Super Trend Hull EA 2 you shared above.. I have been using the Indicator included it with great success. I am using it on a higher time frame to determine my overall trend direction. Then I go to lower time frame and only enter the trades in that that matching trend direction as they appear. When the trend direction changes on the higher time frame, I close all open trades and wait on the lower time frame for the next signal to enter a trade is the matching trend direction.
I bet if you did this to the EA, you would see much more profitable and stable results!