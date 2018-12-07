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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hull ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This "ribbon" indicator is using an Hull moving average variation indicator that was originally published (with some more explanation) here : Hull Variation
This version :
It is using the "speed" property of the Hull variation indicator to construct a ribbon. That makes a sort of two indicators crosses, even without changing the calculating period.
Usage :
As any crosses indicator.
Schaff trend cycle CCI
Schaff trend cycle CCISchaff trend cycle - Hull
Schaff trend cycle - Hull
Trend trigger factor - discontinued signal line(s)
Trend trigger factor - with an addition of discontinued signal line(s)ms-Сandle. Candle direction indicator, gaps in quotes.
The indicator determines the direction of the bar based not only on the Open/Close prices. Gaps and gaps in quotes are also determined.