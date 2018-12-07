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Indicators

Hull ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11154
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Hull ribbon.mq5 (15.12 KB) view
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Theory :

This "ribbon" indicator is using an Hull moving average variation indicator that was originally published (with some more explanation) here : Hull Variation

This version :

It is using the "speed" property of the Hull variation indicator to construct a ribbon. That makes a sort of two indicators crosses, even without changing the calculating period.

Usage :

As any crosses indicator. 

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