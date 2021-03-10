100pips momentum
Sorry, forget attach the indi
here the indi
Files:
100pips Momentum_1.4.ex4 22 kb
anton1:Use hull moving average
Sorry, forget attach the indi
here the indi
HMA?
Yes, yes, yes...
Thanks a lot, Sir mladen
Best Regards,
anton
Take this one.
Files:
Hi FXClicks,
HMA4 has 2 line. Yours is only one line. It is different.
Please help.
Thanks,
Hi mladen and other expert coders,
Please help.
Thanks
anton1:Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.
Hi FXClicks,
HMA4 has 2 line. Yours is only one line. It is different.
Please help.
Thanks,
Files:
mntiwana:publish a template with the settings please
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.
vvFishvv:I think it is not some good adjustment,i only publish for demonstrating purpose how ribbon work.
publish a template with the settings please
publish a template with the settings please
mntiwana:
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.
Hi,
Thanks for your response.
But, I need HMA4 "change into MTF HMA4".
May you help me, please
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Hi all,
Any body know about this indi? I need the mq4 version.
Thanks,
anton