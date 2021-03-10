100pips momentum

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Hi all,

 

Any body know about this indi? I need the mq4 version.

Thanks,

anton 


Files:
100pipsmomentum.png  60 kb
 

Sorry, forget attach the indi 

here the indi

Files:
100pips Momentum_1.4.ex4  22 kb
 
anton1:

Sorry, forget attach the indi 

here the indi

Use hull moving average
 

HMA?

 

Yes, yes, yes...

 

Thanks a lot, Sir mladen

Best Regards,

anton 

 
Take this one.
 

Hi FXClicks,

 

HMA4 has 2 line. Yours is only one line. It is different.

 

Please help.

 

Thanks,

 

Hi mladen and other expert coders,

Please help.

Thanks 

 
anton1:

Hi FXClicks,

 

HMA4 has 2 line. Yours is only one line. It is different.

 

Please help.

 

Thanks,

Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.

 
mntiwana:
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.

publish a template with the settings please
 
vvFishvv:
publish a template with the settings please
I think it is not some good adjustment,i only publish for demonstrating purpose how ribbon work.
 
mntiwana:
Use some/any hull ribbon and or ma/averages cross choose hma and adjust parameters according to your requirements.

Hi,

Thanks for your response.

But, I need HMA4 "change into MTF HMA4".

 

May you help me, please 

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